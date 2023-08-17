Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix #4 update full patch notes, fixes for several bugs, crashes, blockers, and more

Larian Studios has deployed another major hotfix for its critically acclaimed fantasy role-playing game, Baldur's Gate 3. The latest update aims to correct many of the issues that were introduced into the game with the previous title update, including several instances of crashes due to shader incompatibility, along with progression blockers and more.

The hotfix #4 was previously rolled out due to a build error that caused frequent crashes and incompatibility with save data for many players. Larian Studios had rolled back Baldur's Gate 3 to hotfix #3 as they worked on fixing issues that were introduced with the last update.

With the issues now rectified, Larian Studios has redeployed the hotfix #4 for all players. The studio is also working on a new method of deploying future updates to prevent such critical errors with mandatory title updates for Baldur's Gate 3 and its future projects.

Here are the official patch notes for Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix #4:

Fixes for crashes & progression blockers

Fixed players getting stuck mid-Long-Rest due to companions not waking up.

Fixed being able to Long Rest in the Astral Prism, potentially causing the portal to disappear.

Fixed Orin getting pulled from her location in the Temple of Bhaal if the door was opened before killing Gortash in Wyrm's Crossing.

Fixed a script issue preventing some players from loading save games.

Multiplayer fixes

Fixed characters disappearing when disconnecting and reconnecting in split-screen.

Added a warning for hosts in multiplayer when clients join through drop-in during Character Creation. Hosts must now grant approval before new players join.

Fixed the visibility of multiplayer servers on GOG.

Fixes related to combat and gameplay

Slightly increased Isobel's HP so she doesn't die as easily.

Fixed a bug that would make Gortash join the combat taking place in Wyrm’s Rock Audience Hall while he was in his office upstairs.

Fixed Cruel Sting adding infinite additional Psychic damage to attacks.

Fixes for flow & scripting

Fixed the ‘Enemy of the Absolute’ crime not clearing from player characters, resulting in a soft block when speaking to the Steel Watch.

Fixed the game thinking the Emperor had died in the Astral Prism when you healed a downed ally.

Player resources are now correctly restored at the end of Act II.

Having dead party members no longer prevents you from entering the Astral Prism.

Fixed a bug preventing you from talking to Ravengard if he gets moved to the camp in a certain case.

Hostages in the Iron Throne will no longer be stuck if you turn back and return again.

Players with modded or cheated save games with characters at Level 13 or above can now travel to the House of Hope.

Killing Anders will no longer make the other paladins leave the Tollhouse.

The new Baldur's Gate 3 update also comes with under-the-hood stability improvements for PC. Larian Studios has promised a new major title update for Baldur's Gate 3 is in the works, which the developer will reveal in the upcoming weeks.