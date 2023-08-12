Baldur's Gate 3 is an enormous role-playing title, and its main campaign alone requires several hours to complete. As such, finishing the game within the first few weeks of release is not an easy task. Despite this, a stat chart from developer Larian Studios has revealed that over 300 players have completed the game during the first weekend.

Curious readers can find more information regarding their playtime and more below.

Note: Spoilers for Baldur's Gate 3 will follow.

At least 368 players have managed to beat Baldur's Gate 3 during launch week

A recent tweet from developer Larian Studios has revealed that a total of 368 players have finished Baldur’s Gate 3 during the first weekend of the game. This stat is based on players who have made it through the main narrative without achieving 100 completion after tackling all the side objectives and endings that the game has to offer.

This is especially impressive considering that players would need an average of 70 to 100 hours to rush through the main campaign. However, a full walkthrough of the game would require somewhere around 200 hours. As such, the 300+ odd players who have completed the game in the first weekend are likely to have rushed through to the end.

Additional trivia regarding the game is detailed below, courtesy of the developers:

More than 93% of the playerbase opted to create a custom character instead of using a pre-defined one.

The total amount of time spent in the character creation menu is a staggering 88 years!

Almost 10% of the playerbase has spent over an hour detailing their character in the creation menu, in true RPG tradition.

Gale remains the most popular pick for the Origin Character.

Paladins are the most popular Class of choice.

Half-Elfs are the most popular Race in the game.

Astarion has broken the hearts of at least 100,000 love-struck players.

Morbidly, an NPC was pushed into the chasm for every alternate player during Sunday - when Baldur's Gate 3 hit its peak playerbase count.

12% of all player deaths were hilariously caused by friendly fire.

65.1% of the playerbase chose to save the Grove, following the path of the righteous.

Meanwhile, 34.9% of players chose to assault the Grove instead, in a rather sinister motive.

Everyone’s favorite canine, Scratch, has been pet by the playerbase over 750,000 times.

Over 1,400,000 dead have been spoken to, in a rather spooky revelation.

Over 2,400,000 animals have been spoken to, including Squirrels!

Total time spent in-game is over 10 million hours, or 1225 years - a massive feat!

These stats only cement Baldur's Gate 3 as one of the best games of 2023, with a push towards it being one of the best RPGs to come out in recent years. The player count and total play time are sure to increase in the following weeks, thanks to the detailed and interactive game world on offer.