Baldur's Gate 3 enters Metacritic's Top 25 hall of fame, surpasses The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Baldur's Gate 3 has wowed gamers and critics worldwide with its immersive world and engaging gameplay. So much so that this has skyrocketed Larian Studios' latest RPG to the top 25 best games of all time on the reviews aggregator site Metacritic. This makes sense since it has been getting early glowing reviews across the globe, with much praise for its strong presentation, polished design, and RPG elements.

This new achievement also puts it ahead of Nintendo's latest open-world action-adventure, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, leaving many players and fans stunned.

Baldur's Gate 3's latest Metacritic score puts it right ahead of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

At the time of writing, Baldur's Gate 3 has a Metacritic score of 97. On the other hand, Nintendo's open-world sequel to its successful 2017 title, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, is at 96. It joins the same tier as games like Grand Theft Auto 5, Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Prime, and Halo Combat Evolved.

This also makes it the best-rated game of 2023 so far. Of course, these are early scores, so as more reviews hit the wild by the end of the month, the score will likely be pegged down a notch or two. However, that would still put it well above the 90+ score range.

This also means Larian Studios' massive game has outpaced other iconic classics such as Half-Life 2 (96), BioShock (96), and Resident Evil 4 (2005) (96). It has even pulled ahead of modern masterpieces such as Elden Ring (96), Persona 5 Royal (95), God of War (94), and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (93).

As if that was not enough, it is also the highest-rated game in the series thus far. The original Baldur's Gate has a Metacritic score of 91, while Baldur's Gate 2: Shadows of Amn is at 95. Furthermore, it is also the best-rated Larian Studios game, leaving the PC scores of the first Divinity Original Sin (93) and Divinity Original Sin 2 (96) marginally behind.

With so many accolades under its belt, it has the best success story the Belgian developer can proudly boast about. In fact, the game is so good that it has left other third-party developers stunned.

Baldur's Gate 3 has found itself in some controversy lately, as its ambition was deemed unfeasible for average development cycles. In other words, it is the perfect amalgamation of talent, effort, and luck.

All factors have seamlessly assimilated into one giant game that ticks all the right boxes. After spending three years in early access, Baldur's Gate 3 is now out for PC via Steam and GOG.