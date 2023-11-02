Baldur's Gate 3 patch 4 is now live: Includes a bunch of major bug fixes, combat overhauls, and more

Baldur's Gate 3 recently got its fourth major title update, which aims to fix a plethora of bugs while also adding a host of new gameplay-related changes to the game. This patch, which is currently live on all platforms, also comes packed with new accessibility features such as a new option for color-blind players. Alongside them, this update also offers the ability for players to customize the appearance of hirelings when they're recruited.

There are more than 1,000 big and small changes introduced in Baldur's Gate 3 via this major patch, which should make the gameplay experience fresh for returning players. Here are the alterations BG3 has received with this update:

Baldur's Gate 3 patch 4

Here's a look at the official patch notes for Baldur's Gate patch 4 for Windows PC and PlayStation 5:

Baldur's Gate 3 patch 4 highlights

You can now dismiss dead avatars to Withers' Wardrobe. Withers will now also explain how the wardrobe works.

You can now customise hirelings' appearance when recruiting them.

Colour-blind mode: We've added a setting to the Accessibility tab that will allow you to choose protanopia, deuteranopia, or tritanopia. This affects the colours used to distinguish factions and relations: map and minimap icons, portrait frames, and character outlines and circles.

Baldur's Gate 3 patch 4 gameplay changes

Refined Scratch's fetch behaviour. He will now fetch... pretty much everything.

Archfey warlocks now get a choice of cantrip at Level 4 as intended.

Updated the mechanics of Speak with Dead so that you can cast it again if you didn't ask any questions the first time. (For example, if you're told the corpse doesn't want to speak to its killer, and then you cast the spell again in Wild Shape.)

At Level 6, Knowledge Domain clerics will now correctly gain 'Channel Divinity: Read Thoughts', Nature Domain clerics will now correctly gain 'Dampen Elements', and Trickery Domain clerics will now correctly gain 'Channel Divinity: Cloak of Shadows'.

When you purchase a statue from Boney in the circus, you can now choose to make it look like you in full equipment, in camp clothes, or naked.

Scratch's ball will now be harder to lose. If you lost his ball, go see him at camp and he might give it back. (Ball warranty voided for chasm-related accidents.)

Added a controller option so that, if you want, you can have the End Turn button require a hold instead of a tap.

Fixed the Enemy of Justice condition sometimes applying when it shouldn't.

Fixed an issue where assaulting someone while Invisible would still cause a guard to spot you and start a dialogue with you if there was a civilian nearby.

Halsin will no longer spontaneously decide it'd be fun to turn into a bear before he talks to you in Act I.

Added more autosaves in the Shadow-Cursed Lands and to several Wyrm's Crossing and Lower City locations, including the Steel Watch Foundry, Iron Throne, and Rivington.

Licking the hunk of spider meat in the Gauntlet of Shar might make you sick. You should have listened to Gale.

You can now read the recipe for the Emperor's favourite soup.

You can now use sponges and soaps to clean up your party members, removing grime, blood, and bad odours!

Baldur's Gate 3 patch 4 combat changes

Cazador suddenly remembered he can turn into mist and fly, so he'll no longer give up the ghost if he falls into a chasm.

Fixed an inconsistent issue where enemies wouldn't do anything during combat except Dash and move.

Fixed some NPCs being able to shoot through floors and ceilings. They've said they'll play fair.

Baldur's Gate 3 patch 4 gameplay and narrative flow changes

We've told Mol to be more polite and thank you if you saved Mirkon from the harpies. This will close up the quest correctly.

Added better multiplayer support for the post-celebration night in Act I. Now all avatars can choose which companion they want to get jiggy with.

Lae'zel was having trouble getting over Act I and Act II. She'll no longer make certain comments in Act III as though you're still in the earlier stages of your adventure.

Blocked some quest updates for Jaheira's quest when you skip certain parts of it to avoid spoiling big reveals.

The Gur will now support you in the endgame if their questline was peacefully resolved in Cazador's lair.

If Avatar Gale or a Tav with Gale as a recruited companion is nearby to witness the elder brain in the Colony, they will be preferred as the active speaker in the dialogue for Gale's origin moment.

Added new dialogue options for Minsc when he learns about the connection between the Dark Urge and Gortash.

Now Connor will disappear if Mayrina decides to destroy the hag wand in Act III. You can also talk to him if you resurrect him with the wand.

Yenna now correctly returns to camp after a companion is abducted.

Gale should no longer complain about you making a deal with Raphael if you haven't.

Baldur's Gate 3 patch 4 art changes

Tweaked the colour of the Potion of Mind Reading to distinguish it from Potions of Healing.

Baldur's Gate 3 patch 4 animation

Added some new idle animations and behaviours for Minthara, Halsin, Shadowheart, and Lae'zel at camp.

Karlach will now feel more alive while idle in camp rather than just standing there doing nothing.

Baldur's Gate 3 patch 4 UI updates

You can now customise which solution is selected in the second slot of the Alchemy panel.

Added map markers for when characters want to talk to you.

Added unique map icons for the Magic Mirror and Withers' Wardrobe.

Improved the Skills section of the Character Sheet: Added icons for the individual skills, added stars to indicate Proficiency and Expertise in certain skills, and improved the skill tooltips.

Combat rounds are now displayed under separate headings in the Combat Log so it's easier to distinguish when things happened.

Baldur's Gate 3 has been receiving minor hotfixes over the last few months, which incrementally improved the game's performance and stability on all platforms.

However, with this latest update, Larian Studios has finally implemented some of the most highly requested gameplay features that fans had been asking for since BG3's release.