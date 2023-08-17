Baldur’s Gate 3 player gets her Pokemon GO account deleted by partner for pursuing in-game romance

It seems Baldur’s Gate 3’s in-game romance might be causing real-life relationship issues as a player reportedly had her Pokemon GO account deleted by her partner for pursuing romance in Larian’s latest RPG. Romance and unlocking intimacy sequences are a core part of Baldur’s Gate 3’s narrative, and how players will be able to unlock various companion endings.

Unfortunately, intimacy in Baldur’s Gate 3 may not be sitting well with some real-life couples, as a Redditor recently pointed out that she had her Pokemon GO account deleted by her partner for trying to romance a party member in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is causing relationship problems, leading to a Pokemon GO account getting deleted out of spite

The post was uploaded by a Reddit user u/RamuneLive, who states in the post:

“I think my [27F] partner [28M] deleted my Pokemon Go account out of spite….I started seeing a guy about a month ago as we both played Pokemon Go and he was seemingly playing as much as me, so we both thought it would be a good match! The day before yesterday, he was fairly upset at me over pursuing a romance in Baldur's Gate 3 and mentioning it to him.”

She continued:

“I personally thought it was silly and I wasn't really ok continuing to be with someone who will get upset over CPU romances, seeing as I play games like Stardew Valley and Harvest Moon as well, where these are also present.”

The user soon found a ban notice from Niantic, and she was quite confused about why she was receiving the ban for the game, as she never used any third-party software. She admits to never spoofing in Pokemon GO, hence the notice came as a surprise.

After this, a series of events led her to believe that the account was deleted from her own phone by her partner out of spite. She noted:

“I dug a bit deeper and found that the deletion code is generic (at least it was the same yesterday for my friend attempting to submit an account deletion request). So the code you need to send to Niantic is generic, in order to permanently delete an account. This raised some red flags and I was concerned maybe someone did it out of spite. I looked into this further and checked all my phone activity on all email accounts set up on my phone... And there it was.”

While she elaborates quite a bit on what transpired, the main aim behind her Reddit post was to find a way to unban her Pokemon GO account. While the community may not be able to help her get the account back, they are, however, advising her to run from the relationship as they believe that there are just too many red flags at this point.