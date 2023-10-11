Baldur’s Gate 3: The best ways to reveal invisible enemies

Invisible enemies are some of the hardest encounters in Baldur’s Gate 3, especially if you are not entirely prepared when dealing with them. Not being able to spot them on the battlefield means that you will not be able to target them with any of your single target spells or skills, allowing them to maneuver around the arena and flank you, thereby putting you at a disadvantage.

Hence, many in the community are quite confused about how they can spot and deal with invisible enemies during an encounter.

Today’s Baldur’s Gate 3 guide will go over some of the best ways to reveal invisible enemies in the RPG.

How to reveal invisible enemies in Baldur’s Gate 3

Volo will offer the Ersatz Eye (Image via BG3)

Here are some of the best methods to spot invisible enemies in Baldur’s Gate 3:

1) Use AOE spells

Early in the narrative, you might not come across spells and skills that will let you reveal invisible enemies in the game. Hence, AOE skills will be one of the best abilities to use during this time to deal with them.

Spells like Fireball, which damages a certain area, can be used to hit the invisible enemy and reveal them for some time. This will let other party members pile damage on them.

However, this is temporary, and the enemy can choose to become invisible again on their turn.

2) Get the Ersatz Eye

The Bard, Volo, is one of the more important NPCs in Bldur’s Gate 3. You will encounter him during the end of Act and Beginning of Act 2, and he will offer to remove the parasite from your brain.

However, extracting it will make your character lose an eye. However, Volo will help you replace that eye with the Ersatz Eye. This eye will let you see invisible enemies permanently.

3) Unlock Faerie Fire Spell

The Faerie Fire Spell is a level 1 spell that can be unlocked by Bards, Druids, and even Drows, so if you have one in the party, you can unlock the spell and use it to see invisible enemies.

You can even obtain the Faerie Fire spell by defeating Minthara and obtaining the Xyanyde weapon from her.

Moon Lantern reveals Shadow-cursed enemies (Image via BG3)

4) Use Purel Light/Moon Lantern

While the above methods will work well on the average invisible enemies, you will not find use for them on enemies from the Shadow-Cursed Lands. You must get your hands on Pure Light spells or a Moon Lantern to reveal invisible enemies from these areas.

These are some of the most annoying enemies to beat in Baldur’s Gate 3; however, with proper preparation, you can make the encounter significantly easier.