Baldur’s Gate 3: What is the Momentum buff and how does it work

As you make your way through the Baldur’s Gate 3 narrative, you will come across various magical weapons and items which will provide certain buffs, one of them being the Momentum buff. While the RPG will hold your hands and explain a couple of mechanics in the game, it will, unfortunately, leave a lot to your intuition and your DnD knowledge.

There are many in the community having a rather hard time grasping what the Momentum buff does in the game. It has a passive effect that allows certain characters to make the most of it based on the type of build that they are going for.

While it’s not a very complicated mechanic to grasp, there are certain things you will need to keep in mind when looking to make the most of it. Hence, this guide will go over some things that you will need to know in order to make the most of the Momentum buff in the table-top RPG.

What is the Momentum buff effect in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Momentum in Baldur’s Gate 3 is a condition that has been taken from Dungeons and Dragons. However, how it works in both these games is quite different. Momentum in DnD is a feat, while in BG3 it is a passive buff that lets a character make the most of their build in the title.

In Larian’s game, the Momentum condition offers the following buffs:

Movement Speed increased by 1.5m.

Momentum is canceled when Restrained, Incapacitated, Prone, or Slowed.

The buff is one of the best passives to have for melee characters who rely on critical hits. Rogues, Barbarians, as well as fighters, are some of the best classes who make the most of Momentum buffs in the game.

With a good amount of it, they will be able to reach their intended targets in a single round.

How does Momentum work in Baldur’s Gate 3?

You will be able to find a lot of items in Baldur’s Gate 3 which will offer the Momentum buff conditionally. Here are two examples of items that offer the buff:

Haste Helm: Will offer the Momentum buff to the character only for the first three rounds after entering combat.

Will offer the Momentum buff to the character only for the first three rounds after entering combat. Springstep Boots: It will only give your character Momentum for three turns if they use Dash or a similar action.

During certain encounters and on higher difficulties, reaching the enemies that you will need to burst down first can be incredibly hard. They will avoid you, as the AI is much smarter.

Hence, to help your Rogue and Warrior out, passives like the Momentum will let you have a much easier time.