What is the Bloodless condition in Baldur’s Gate 3 and how to remove it?

As you progress through the narrative of Baldur’s Gate 3, exploring the various cracks and crevices of the Forgotten Realms, you will oftentimes be hit with a debuff that the RPG does not completely explain. One such debuff is the Bloodless which has confused many players about what it does and how they can remove it from the affected characters.

Bloodless is a penalty imposed on you by Astarion if you give in to his whims, and it has become one of the most annoying effects to deal with for many as they are not entirely sure how to go about curing it.

Today's Baldur’s Gate 3 guide will go over what the Bloodless effect actually is and does in the table-top RPG and the steps you will need to take to remove it.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Bloodless guide: What is it and how does it work?

Let Astarion feed on you (Image via Baldur's Gate3)

As mentioned, the Bloodless debuff is something that you receive from Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3. As you make your way through the narrative, you will learn that Astarion is a vampire who will try to feed on you at night.

If you choose to let him feed on you, he will gain the Happy condition, while your character will receive the Bloodless debuff.

This debuff will give your character a -1 penalty to Attack Rolls, Saving Throws, and Ability Checks, making it one of the more annoying status effects to deal with.

However, with the Happy Condition, Astarion will receive +1 Attack Rolls, Saving Throws, and Ability Checks.

How long does Bloodless last in Baldur’s Gate 3?

While most other debuff effects in BG3 do not last very long and are temporary, Bloodless, on the other hand, lasts indefinitely. If you aren't curing or removing it, you will have the debuff on you throughout your gameplay, and Astarion will keep enjoying his Happy Condition.

Astarion Happy Condition (Image via Baldur's Gate 3)

How to cure/remove Bloodless in Baldur’s Gate 3

The most effective way of curing Bloodless in Baldur’s Gate 3 is to have a Long Rest. However, this will remove Astarion’s Happy Condition along with your debuff. Hence, make sure you do this strategically after planning ahead and keeping count of your resources.

BG3 can be a very unforgiving experience for the unprepared, so it’s important to take Long Rests only when it has strategic merit.

Additionally, you can negate the Bloodless penalty from time to time by using certain spells like Bless or Guidance. However, these are temporary cures.