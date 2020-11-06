Bandit Bundle in Free Fire: All you need to know

Free Fire includes many events and lucky draw-spin wheels that help players redeem exciting and exclusive prizes. These rewards are fascinating and attractive, which entice most players into trying to obtain them. These prizes range from gun skins and characters to cosmetic items like individual fashion items and bundles.

The Bandit Bundle in Free Fire was one of the most popular packs that was available in the Diamond Royale section of the Luck Royale. This rare bundle has been added again recently, but in the Redeem section, where users can get it by exchanging the magic cube.

In this article, we discuss all that we know about the Bandit Bundle that has been reintroduced in Free Fire.

A detailed guide about the Bandit Bundle in Free Fire

This pack is available in the Magic Cube Store and includes the following items: Bandit Mask, Top, Bottom, and Shoes.

Players can obtain the Bandit Bundle by exchanging a magic cube, and the steps to do so have been listed below:

Open Free Fire and tap on the Store option

Open Free Fire and click the Store icon on the left-hand side of the screen.

Select the Bandit Bundle and redeem it

Advertisement

Press the redeem tab, select the Bandit Bundle under the Magic Cube section, and press on the exchange button.

Also read: Free Fire: Three best shotguns in October 2020

How to obtain the magic cube?

Players can get it from events or the Luck Royale. They can also exchange 100 cube fragments for a magic cube, which can be used in the Magic Cube Store.

The Light up Bermuda event in Free Fire

The Diwali events are open for the gamers to play, and they have an opportunity to obtain the magic cube for free from the Light up Bermuda event. In this event, users have to collect ‘Diya Tokens,’ which will help light up the Bermuda map. These tokens can also be redeemed for exciting items like legendary gun skins, emotes, and more.

Advertisement

Once the progress bar of the number of Diya Tokens collected fills up, gamers will be able to claim the magic cube by just logging in to Free Fire on 14th November.

Free Fire players can essentially lay their hands on the magnificent and rare Bandit Bundle for free once they collect all the Diya Tokens and fill up the progress bar to 100%.

Also read: Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which game is better for low-end Android devices?