Banishers Ghosts of New Eden achievements list

Banishers Ghosts of New Eden achievements are extensive and cover a total of 43 objectives. Achievements are a common addition to any modern video game and have players completing a certain set of objectives to obtain virtual in-game trophies that can be displayed on their profiles. The achievements are the same across the PC, Xbox, and PlayStation versions.
A breakdown of each Banishers Ghosts of New Eden achievement is provided below, including the requirements to unlock them.
Note: Spoilers for Banishers Ghosts of New Eden will follow.
All Banishers Ghosts of New Eden achievements listed
A list of all 43 Banishers Ghosts of New Eden achievements can be found below. These achievements are spread across the game’s 25-30-hour-long campaign. Each achievement can be collected by progressing through the game’s 10 chapters, with the minor exception of a few completionist-oriented quests.
- Master Banishers: Unlocked once you collect every achievement in the game.
- Cases Closed: Solve all of the Haunting Cases in New Eden.
- Death is a journey: Bring Antea back to life.
- Farewell my love: Give Antea her ascent.
- A Promise Made: Take the Oath. This is a secret achievement.
- Final Promise: Assert your Oath. This is a secret achievement.
- Reunion: Track down and reunite with Anthea. This is a secret achievement.
- No More Beast: Beat the Beast in Battle. This Banishers Ghosts of New Eden achievement is secret.
- Broken Puppet: Beat the Puppeteer in battle. This is a secret achievement.
- Injustice For All: Defeat the Infamy in battle. This is a secret achievement.
- Old moss-head: Defeat Aul’Saul in battle. This is a secret achievement.
- Nazuku no more: Defeat Calendre in battle. This is yet another secret achievement.
- The Curse is Lifted: Defeat the Nightmare in battle. This Banishers Ghosts of New Eden achievement is secret.
- Rose’s Fate: Decide upon the fate of Thickskin. This is a secret achievement.
- Burden of Command: Decide the fate of Captain Pennington. This is a secret achievement.
- Judged Jury: Decide the fate of Fairefax Haskell. This Banishers Ghosts of New Eden achievement is secret.
- Teacher’s Pet: Obtain 15 Bibles for Hugh Batcheler.
- American Vampyr: Recover the old writings of the Brotherhood of Saint Paul.
- Second Death: Prevail in battle against the Specter of a banished ghost within the Void.
- Hidden Door: Unlock the passage in Bligh Manor.
- Until a cure is found: Freeze 5 enemies within a single encounter.
- Counterattack: Defeat 3 enemies using a post-parry attack in one battle.
- Right on Target: Defeat 5 enemies using a Rifle in a battle while aiming for their weak spots.
- Outburst: Defeat 3 enemies using an Outburst.
- Float like a Butterfly: Defeat at least 8 enemies in battle without being hit once.
- A Farmer’s Life: Successfully complete a Ritual Site 10 times in succession at Level 10 Intensity.
- Banishing Move: Defeat 50 foes using Banishment.
- Soulmates: Defeat 50 foes with Fusion activated.
- Teamwork: Defeat 8 enemies (4 for Antea, 4 for Red) in a single encounter.
- Gimme Shelter: Activate all of the Shelters within New Eden.
- Demolition Man: Smash 300 destructible objects.
- Locksmith: Unlock all of the locked chests in New Eden.
- Cursed Locksmith: Unlock all Cursed Chests of New Eden.
- Raider: Complete all of the Haunted Grounds in New Eden.
- Bookworm: Grab all collectibles in New Eden.
- The Good Hunter: Discover 50 Soul Grabbers in New Eden.
- Prospector: Successfully complete all treasure maps in the game.
- Unlimited Power: Upgrade any item.
- Bring it On!: Equip 8 Relics simultaneously at Rank 7.
- A Perfect Tool: Upgrade any item/Relic at Rank 7.
- Round Figure: Grab 10,000 Pieces of Eight.
- Catch ‘Em All: Complete your collection of 88 equipment.
- Full Potency: Hit level 25 in the game.
