Banishers Ghosts of New Eden achievements list

By Dipan Saha
Modified Feb 15, 2024 19:35 GMT
Banishers Ghosts of New Eden achievement
Banishers Ghosts of New Eden achievements list, detailed (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Banishers Ghosts of New Eden achievements are extensive and cover a total of 43 objectives. Achievements are a common addition to any modern video game and have players completing a certain set of objectives to obtain virtual in-game trophies that can be displayed on their profiles. The achievements are the same across the PC, Xbox, and PlayStation versions.

A breakdown of each Banishers Ghosts of New Eden achievement is provided below, including the requirements to unlock them.

Note: Spoilers for Banishers Ghosts of New Eden will follow.

All Banishers Ghosts of New Eden achievements listed

A list of all 43 Banishers Ghosts of New Eden achievements can be found below. These achievements are spread across the game’s 25-30-hour-long campaign. Each achievement can be collected by progressing through the game’s 10 chapters, with the minor exception of a few completionist-oriented quests.

  • Master Banishers: Unlocked once you collect every achievement in the game.
  • Cases Closed: Solve all of the Haunting Cases in New Eden.
  • Death is a journey: Bring Antea back to life.
  • Farewell my love: Give Antea her ascent.
  • A Promise Made: Take the Oath. This is a secret achievement.
  • Final Promise: Assert your Oath. This is a secret achievement.
  • Reunion: Track down and reunite with Anthea. This is a secret achievement.
  • No More Beast: Beat the Beast in Battle. This Banishers Ghosts of New Eden achievement is secret.
  • Broken Puppet: Beat the Puppeteer in battle. This is a secret achievement.
  • Injustice For All: Defeat the Infamy in battle. This is a secret achievement.
  • Old moss-head: Defeat Aul’Saul in battle. This is a secret achievement.
  • Nazuku no more: Defeat Calendre in battle. This is yet another secret achievement.
  • The Curse is Lifted: Defeat the Nightmare in battle. This Banishers Ghosts of New Eden achievement is secret.
  • Rose’s Fate: Decide upon the fate of Thickskin. This is a secret achievement.
  • Burden of Command: Decide the fate of Captain Pennington. This is a secret achievement.
  • Judged Jury: Decide the fate of Fairefax Haskell. This Banishers Ghosts of New Eden achievement is secret.
  • Teacher’s Pet: Obtain 15 Bibles for Hugh Batcheler.
  • American Vampyr: Recover the old writings of the Brotherhood of Saint Paul.
  • Second Death: Prevail in battle against the Specter of a banished ghost within the Void.
  • Hidden Door: Unlock the passage in Bligh Manor.
  • Until a cure is found: Freeze 5 enemies within a single encounter.
  • Counterattack: Defeat 3 enemies using a post-parry attack in one battle.
  • Right on Target: Defeat 5 enemies using a Rifle in a battle while aiming for their weak spots.
  • Outburst: Defeat 3 enemies using an Outburst.
  • Float like a Butterfly: Defeat at least 8 enemies in battle without being hit once.
  • A Farmer’s Life: Successfully complete a Ritual Site 10 times in succession at Level 10 Intensity.
  • Banishing Move: Defeat 50 foes using Banishment.
  • Soulmates: Defeat 50 foes with Fusion activated.
  • Teamwork: Defeat 8 enemies (4 for Antea, 4 for Red) in a single encounter.
  • Gimme Shelter: Activate all of the Shelters within New Eden.
  • Demolition Man: Smash 300 destructible objects.
  • Locksmith: Unlock all of the locked chests in New Eden.
  • Cursed Locksmith: Unlock all Cursed Chests of New Eden.
  • Raider: Complete all of the Haunted Grounds in New Eden.
  • Bookworm: Grab all collectibles in New Eden.
  • The Good Hunter: Discover 50 Soul Grabbers in New Eden.
  • Prospector: Successfully complete all treasure maps in the game.
  • Unlimited Power: Upgrade any item.
  • Bring it On!: Equip 8 Relics simultaneously at Rank 7.
  • A Perfect Tool: Upgrade any item/Relic at Rank 7.
  • Round Figure: Grab 10,000 Pieces of Eight.
  • Catch ‘Em All: Complete your collection of 88 equipment.
  • Full Potency: Hit level 25 in the game.
