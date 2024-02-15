Banishers Ghosts of New Eden achievements list

Banishers Ghosts of New Eden achievements are extensive and cover a total of 43 objectives. Achievements are a common addition to any modern video game and have players completing a certain set of objectives to obtain virtual in-game trophies that can be displayed on their profiles. The achievements are the same across the PC, Xbox, and PlayStation versions.

A breakdown of each Banishers Ghosts of New Eden achievement is provided below, including the requirements to unlock them.

Note: Spoilers for Banishers Ghosts of New Eden will follow.

All Banishers Ghosts of New Eden achievements listed

A list of all 43 Banishers Ghosts of New Eden achievements can be found below. These achievements are spread across the game’s 25-30-hour-long campaign. Each achievement can be collected by progressing through the game’s 10 chapters, with the minor exception of a few completionist-oriented quests.

Master Banishers : Unlocked once you collect every achievement in the game.

: Unlocked once you collect every achievement in the game. Cases Closed : Solve all of the Haunting Cases in New Eden.

: Solve all of the Haunting Cases in New Eden. Death is a journey : Bring Antea back to life.

: Bring Antea back to life. Farewell my love : Give Antea her ascent.

: Give Antea her ascent. A Promise Made : Take the Oath. This is a secret achievement.

: Take the Oath. This is a secret achievement. Final Promise : Assert your Oath. This is a secret achievement.

: Assert your Oath. This is a secret achievement. Reunion : Track down and reunite with Anthea. This is a secret achievement.

: Track down and reunite with Anthea. This is a secret achievement. No More Beast : Beat the Beast in Battle. This Banishers Ghosts of New Eden achievement is secret.

: Beat the Beast in Battle. This Banishers Ghosts of New Eden achievement is secret. Broken Puppet : Beat the Puppeteer in battle. This is a secret achievement.

: Beat the Puppeteer in battle. This is a secret achievement. Injustice For All : Defeat the Infamy in battle. This is a secret achievement.

: Defeat the Infamy in battle. This is a secret achievement. Old moss-head : Defeat Aul’Saul in battle. This is a secret achievement.

: Defeat Aul’Saul in battle. This is a secret achievement. Nazuku no more : Defeat Calendre in battle. This is yet another secret achievement.

: Defeat Calendre in battle. This is yet another secret achievement. The Curse is Lifted : Defeat the Nightmare in battle. This Banishers Ghosts of New Eden achievement is secret.

: Defeat the Nightmare in battle. This Banishers Ghosts of New Eden achievement is secret. Rose’s Fate : Decide upon the fate of Thickskin. This is a secret achievement.

: Decide upon the fate of Thickskin. This is a secret achievement. Burden of Command : Decide the fate of Captain Pennington. This is a secret achievement.

: Decide the fate of Captain Pennington. This is a secret achievement. Judged Jury : Decide the fate of Fairefax Haskell. This Banishers Ghosts of New Eden achievement is secret.

: Decide the fate of Fairefax Haskell. This Banishers Ghosts of New Eden achievement is secret. Teacher’s Pet : Obtain 15 Bibles for Hugh Batcheler.

: Obtain 15 Bibles for Hugh Batcheler. American Vampyr : Recover the old writings of the Brotherhood of Saint Paul.

: Recover the old writings of the Brotherhood of Saint Paul. Second Death : Prevail in battle against the Specter of a banished ghost within the Void.

: Prevail in battle against the Specter of a banished ghost within the Void. Hidden Door : Unlock the passage in Bligh Manor.

: Unlock the passage in Bligh Manor. Until a cure is found : Freeze 5 enemies within a single encounter.

: Freeze 5 enemies within a single encounter. Counterattack : Defeat 3 enemies using a post-parry attack in one battle.

: Defeat 3 enemies using a post-parry attack in one battle. Right on Target : Defeat 5 enemies using a Rifle in a battle while aiming for their weak spots.

: Defeat 5 enemies using a Rifle in a battle while aiming for their weak spots. Outburst : Defeat 3 enemies using an Outburst.

: Defeat 3 enemies using an Outburst. Float like a Butterfly : Defeat at least 8 enemies in battle without being hit once.

: Defeat at least 8 enemies in battle without being hit once. A Farmer’s Life : Successfully complete a Ritual Site 10 times in succession at Level 10 Intensity.

: Successfully complete a Ritual Site 10 times in succession at Level 10 Intensity. Banishing Move : Defeat 50 foes using Banishment.

: Defeat 50 foes using Banishment. Soulmates : Defeat 50 foes with Fusion activated.

: Defeat 50 foes with Fusion activated. Teamwork : Defeat 8 enemies (4 for Antea, 4 for Red) in a single encounter.

: Defeat 8 enemies (4 for Antea, 4 for Red) in a single encounter. Gimme Shelter : Activate all of the Shelters within New Eden.

: Activate all of the Shelters within New Eden. Demolition Man : Smash 300 destructible objects.

: Smash 300 destructible objects. Locksmith : Unlock all of the locked chests in New Eden.

: Unlock all of the locked chests in New Eden. Cursed Locksmith : Unlock all Cursed Chests of New Eden.

: Unlock all Cursed Chests of New Eden. Raider : Complete all of the Haunted Grounds in New Eden.

: Complete all of the Haunted Grounds in New Eden. Bookworm : Grab all collectibles in New Eden.

: Grab all collectibles in New Eden. The Good Hunter : Discover 50 Soul Grabbers in New Eden.

: Discover 50 Soul Grabbers in New Eden. Prospector : Successfully complete all treasure maps in the game.

: Successfully complete all treasure maps in the game. Unlimited Power : Upgrade any item.

: Upgrade any item. Bring it On! : Equip 8 Relics simultaneously at Rank 7.

: Equip 8 Relics simultaneously at Rank 7. A Perfect Tool : Upgrade any item/Relic at Rank 7.

: Upgrade any item/Relic at Rank 7. Round Figure : Grab 10,000 Pieces of Eight.

: Grab 10,000 Pieces of Eight. Catch ‘Em All : Complete your collection of 88 equipment.

: Complete your collection of 88 equipment. Full Potency: Hit level 25 in the game.

