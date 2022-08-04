Barbarian Launcher Challenge in Clash Royale: Information, rewards and more

Clash Royale is one of the most popular multiplayer online games in the world. In this game, players participate in 1v1 and 2v2 battles to earn new cards and climb up the leaderboard.

Challenges are one of the most crucial aspects of Clash Royale. They help players earn magic items, chests, gems, gold, cards and cosmetics.

The developers introduce new challenges for players every week, with the latest one being the Barbarian Launcher Challenge.

How to complete Barbarian Launcher Challenge in Clash Royale

Concept art of a never-released card. Would you want to see more of them? Mortar + Barbarian Hut = Barbarian LauncherConcept art of a never-released card. Would you want to see more of them? Mortar + Barbarian Hut = Barbarian LauncherConcept art of a never-released card. Would you want to see more of them? 👀 https://t.co/FBQrdaU5Br

The Barbarian Launcher Challenge is based on the August season's "Clash from the Past" theme. It is a casual 1v1 challenge where players get a chance to try the new card.

The in-game description of the Barbarian Launcher Challenge is as follows:

"Barbarians have temporarily taken over! Place the launcher, watch barbarians blast into the enemy's side and attack! 3 losses and you're out, but you will have a chance to reset your losses and keep your progress."

Players can participate in the Barbarian Launcher challenge for free by clicking on the in-game events section. To complete the challenge, players must secure 10 tiers of rewards without losing more than twice.

Unlike the Lava Hound Challenge, the Barbarian Launcher Challenge requires players to create a seven-card tournament deck using any card.

Players can choose any card, irrespective of whether it is unlocked or not. Only Barbarian Launcher cards are already locked in the deck; players have the option to choose the remaining seven cards.

Like the Sudden Death Challenge, the Barbarian Launcher challenge is over once players lose three battles. Players can restart the challenge by spending additional gems. Meanwhile, Royal Pass holders can restart the challenge as many times as they want for free.

Barbarian Launcher Challenge rewards players with gold and battle banner tokens, among other things

Players must win 10 multiplayer 1v1 battles by August 6 to unlock all the rewards of the Barbarian Launcher Challenge. The rewards include magic items, cosmetic items, gems, chests, gold and more.

Listed below are the various rewards that players will get after winning battles in the Barbarian Launcher Challenge in Clash Royale:

Players earn 40 battle banner tokens on winning the first battle

Players earn one common token on winning the second battle

Players earn 8000 gold on winning the third battle

Players earn one chest key on winning the fourth battle

Players earn 60 battle banner tokens on winning the fifth battle

Players earn one epic token on winning the sixth battle

Players earn 6000 gold on winning the seventh battle

Players earn 100 battle banner tokens on winning the eight battle

Players earn 2000 gold on winning the ninth battle

Players earn a unique Barbarian Launcher emote on winning the tenth battle

The Barbarian Launcher Challenge in Clash Royale is one of the best ways to earn rewards in the game. These rewards can be exchanged to obtain cards from clan members. Players can also use gold to upgrade card levels in the game.

