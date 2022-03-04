Based on Beta feedback, Ubisoft has now postponed The Settlers to improve the game 

Fans have been waiting long for "The Settlers" to arrive and finally get their hands on the new game of the series, but the latest information indicates that there will be further delays.

It has been more than a decade since The Settlers 7 was released in 2010. The series is iconic in the city-building genre, and the upcoming release has garnered a good amount of anticipation.

The game will be a reboot of the series, and given the gap between this and the last release, fans can expect some unique changes. A closed beta test allowed the game to be tested selectively.

It seems that Ubisoft has made an important decision based on the feedback from the same closed beta test.

Ubisoft delays The Settlers to meet quality

On March 3, Ubisoft posted a new piece of information about their work on The Settlers' reboot. This information contains a general announcement of the delay and possible reasons behind the decision.

The primary reason behind this decision is related to how the closed beta has been. The closed beta was selectively provided to players, and the results seem to be mixed.

"The recent Closed Beta was a great opportunity for all participating players to share valuable feedback regarding the current state of the game, and we’d like to thank you for your involvement. As we went through this feedback, it became clear to our team that the quality wasn’t yet in line with the team’s vision. Therefore, we took the decision to postpone the launch of the game to a later date."

It's not entirely clear which areas are in question or if it's a matter of overall gameplay. One thing's certain - the feedback and results from the beta test haven't satisfied Ubisoft, and they're unsure about meeting their vision.

Ubisoft has also informed what their plans are during the delay.

"The additional time will be used to further improve the game and push quality as our main priority for all our players. We will keep you updated in due time and give you more details on the next milestones for The Settlers."

It's lovely to see Ubisoft focusing on improving the product's quality before releasing it. Many developers in recent times have been accused of pushing out an inferior product. Battlefield 2042 is a prime example of how poor an unfinished game can be.

Ubisoft hasn't informed the final date of the launch, and it remains to be seen when the game will be released. Players are advised to follow the official communication channels for any further updates.

