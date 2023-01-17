Battlefield 2042 patch 3.1.2 official notes: Balance changes hit vehicles, weapons, specialists, and more

Battlefield 2042 has finally released its first patch of the year, and the developers have introduced a fair number of balance changes to the game.

Tweaks have hit vehicles, weapons, and specialists as the developers look to balance the multiplayer aspect of Battlefield 2042. Additionally, there are a lot of bug and performance fixes that have also made their way into the game with patch 3.1.2. They deal with some of the most significant issues that the shooter is facing.

Update 3.1.2 arrives to #Battlefield 2042 tomorrow, January 17 at 0900 UTC

Battlefield 2042 fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up DICE’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Battlefield 2042 patch 3.1.2 official notes

Battlefield Portal

Spearhead is now available on multiple Official Templates in the Web Builder, such as Conquest Hardcore, FFA, and Team Deathmatch

Maps

Spearhead: Resolved an instance of clipping with the camera during the insertion phase at the start of a match

Specialists

We have fixed an issue where Specialists were not rendering correctly during the insertion phases at the start of a match, sorry for giving you a fright

Sundance: Anti-Armor Grenade’s are now correctly intercepted by Vehicles that have Active Protection Systems triggered

Crawford: Resolved an issue where there was no iconography to display the progression of overheating while using the Mounted Vulcan Stationary Minigun

Vehicles

50MM Cannon Pod Ammo on Transport Air Vehicles increased from 8 -> 10

Resolved an issue where for a brief period of time, the EMKV90-TOR’s turret speed would be slowed after firing with the HHV-EMG Maul Primary Weapon

Weapons

Fixed some cases of recoil compensation not being consistent upon firing for prolonged periods of time

Damage for the Rorsch MK-4 has been reduced against vehicles. In the High Power Capacitor variant of the weapon (Single Shot), this change is to ensure that the Rorsch can assist in taking out some vehicle targets. However, this isn’t the predominant way to take out targets, as has been previously witnessed.

Heavy vehicles now take approximately 50% less damage

Light vehicles now take approximately 25% less damage

High Power Capacitor Charge Up increased from 0.8 -> 1 second

Damage for the MCS-880 has been improved for Close Range scenarios, bringing it in line with other Utility Weapons such as the 12M Auto and NVK-S22.

Damage per pellet has increased from 8 -> 15 at a range of under 20 meters with Default Buckshot rounds (#01 Buckshot)

NVK-P125 Bursts per Minute increased from 150 -> 160, this should now align with the intended tempo of the weapon

Battlefield 2042 is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Epic Store, Steam, and The EA App for PC.

