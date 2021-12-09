Battlefield 2042 patch 3.1: Improvements to bullet hit registry consistency, balancing changes, and more

Battlefield 2042 is the latest iteration of the iconic military first-person shooter. The title takes the players back to the near future era setting of Battlefield 3 and 4 and expands on it. Even though the hype for the title was immense, it quickly lost more than half of its player base due to lack of content and immeasurable bugs.
Update 3.1 brings a lot of changes, from improvements to bullet hit registry to damage balancing and, of course, a lot of bug fixes. With that being said, let’s take a look at the patch notes for Battlefield 2042 patch 3.1.
General updates and changes in Battlefield 2042
- Players that are not the Party Leader can now cancel while waiting in a queue
- Xbox - Cross-Play can now be enabled/disabled in the Options menu on Xbox
- Your Sort settings will now be correctly remembered when refreshing the Battlefield: Portal Server Browser
- Fixed an issue where loadouts would sometimes be empty on the spawn screen after joining a server, preventing weapon selection
- Made improvements to ensure Aim Assist is more consistent during console gameplay
- Ranger’s effective combat range and overall health has been decreased
Audio updates and changes in Battlefield 2042
- Made various tweaks to the overall audio experience to improve clarity, distance, and directional perception
- Fixed an issue where soldiers would not always play indoor specific footsteps
Weapons updates and changes in Battlefield 2042
- Removed bounce from Underbarrel Grenades when firing at short distances
- 40mm AP Grenades now properly damage vehicles
- Fixed some weapons displaying wrong ammo counts for specific magazines
- DXR-1 and NTW-50 Bolt Action rifles reload animation increased by 0.2 seconds
- Adjusted dispersion values for most weapons, which results in a faster dispersion decrease when tap firing or doing short bursts
- Adjusted dispersion increases for most weapons. It now takes slightly longer for weapons to become overly inaccurate in sustained fire
- Adjusted the recoil values to prevent over-aggressive recoil jump for the AK24, LCMG, PKP-BP, SFAR-M GL, and PP-29
- Improved hip-fire accuracy for all SMGs to make them better stand out from other automatic weapon archetypes
- LMG dispersion and recoil lowered to improve performance in sustained fire
- Additional improvements to recoil control for all weapons, more specifically automatic weapons.
- Increased close range damage and consistency of the MCS-880 when using Buckshot Shell or Flechette Shells
- Fixed a bug that caused bullets to be fired below the player’s aims for the SFAR-M GL and the K30
Vehicles updates and changes in Battlefield 2042
Fixed a bug where vehicle weapons sometimes did not deal blast damage on a direct hit
Reducing the Ground Vehicle 30mm Cannon effectiveness versus infantry. It now overheats faster, has a slightly reduced rate of fire and blast damage, and increased fall-off damage at a distance
- Rate of Fire 350 -> 330
- Heat Per Bullet 0.13 -> 0.14
- Heat Drop Per Second 0.5 -> 0.475
- Blast Damage 20 -> 18
The 40mm Utility Pod upwards firing angle is now easier to use.
LCAA Hovercraft - 40mm GPL Grenade Launcher
- Blast Damage lowered from 55 -> 35
EBAA Wildcat - 57mm Cannon
- Removed dispersion
- Ammo 12 -> 8
- Impact Damage 85 -> 75
- Blast Damage 70 -> 35
Gadgets and miscellaneous updates and changes in Battlefield 2042
Frag Grenade
- Increased the time to detonate a Frag Grenade from 1.1s -> 1.4s after the first bounce on a hard collision
- Increased damage of Frag Grenades across game modes to deal 120 damage and guarantee a kill on armored players too
- Reduced Frag & Incendiary Grenade max ammo account from 2 -> 1
Prox Sensor
- Lowered spotting radius from 30m -> 20m
- Lowered uptime from 30s -> 14s
- Lowered amount of Prox Sensor a player can carry and deploy from 2 -> 1
Battlefield Hazard Zone
- Fixed an issue that caused the roaming Occupying Forces LATV4 Recon to spawn at the wrong times or not at all
Breakthrough
- Kaleidoscope - Rooftop Capture Objective has been removed. There are now two Capture Objective at the bottom in BT large and one at the bottom in BT small
- Orbital - Rooftop Capture Objective has been removed. There is now a single Capture Objective at the bottom in BT large and BT small
- Hourglass - Rooftop Capture Objective has been removed. There is now a single Capture Objective at the bottom in BT large and BT small. Also fixed an issue where players were spawning out of bounds
Soldier
- Improvements on backpedaling into objects when being in the prone position
- Fixed a rare issue where players could turn invisible when spawning on a full/destroyed vehicle