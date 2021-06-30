Battlefield 2042 to retain ties with Nvidia, gains DLSS and Nvidia Reflex support

A staple of the first-person shooter ecosystem, Battlefield is set to return to its roots this year with Battlefield 2042.

Featuring 128 player maps, ray traced visuals and a host of improvements, Battlefield 2042 looks set to be the biggest entry to the franchise in many years. To support this level of advancement, EA has announced that they will continue their partnership with Nvidia as their "Official Graphics Platform Partner" and will support Nvidia-specific features in the game.

Also read: GTA San Andreas vs GTA Vice City: How different are the two popular games in the Rockstar franchise?

Nvidia DLSS and Reflex to be supported by Battlefield 2042 as EA announces official partnership

Electronic Arts and developer DICE recently announced the official partners of the Battlefield 2042 title, who they will be working closely with to ensure the best possible experience on these platforms. Here's the full list of partners and exclusive features the game is set to receive:

T he Official Battlefield 2042 PC Graphics Platform Partner - NVIDIA : EA and DICE’s partnership with NVIDIA ensures the ultimate PC experience powered by next-gen GeForce RTX gaming technologies, the AI-powered performance boost of NVIDIA DLSS and NVIDIA Reflex’s low latency mode.

: EA and DICE’s partnership with NVIDIA ensures the ultimate PC experience powered by next-gen GeForce RTX gaming technologies, the AI-powered performance boost of NVIDIA DLSS and NVIDIA Reflex’s low latency mode. The Official Battlefield 2042 Console Partner - Xbox : EA and Xbox have partnered to make Xbox Series X|S the official consoles of the game.

: EA and Xbox have partnered to make Xbox Series X|S the official consoles of the game. The Official Battlefield 2042 PC Peripherals Partner - Logitech : EA and Logitech will work together to ensure players have Logitech integration for their gear, including Logitech’s LIGHTSYNC technology for peripherals and in-game audio presets with optimized EQ for Logitech headsets.

: EA and Logitech will work together to ensure players have Logitech integration for their gear, including Logitech’s LIGHTSYNC technology for peripherals and in-game audio presets with optimized EQ for Logitech headsets. The Official Battlefield 2042 Off-Road Vehicle Partner - Polaris : EA and Polaris have partnered to bring players the opportunity to operate authentic Polaris vehicles in the game, starting with the Polaris Sportsman ATV.

: EA and Polaris have partnered to bring players the opportunity to operate authentic Polaris vehicles in the game, starting with the Polaris Sportsman ATV. The Official Battlefield 2042 Gaming Storage Partner - WD_BLACK: EA and Western Digital’s WD_BLACK brand are committed to ensuring gamers have the best possible gaming experience for its vast new world of immersive and realistic maps, and dynamic game play.

Most noteworthy is the inclusion of Nvidia DLSS and Reflex, which are proprietary features with notable impact on the game.

Nvidia's DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) lets supported hardware upscale the game's visuals from a lower native resolution to a higher resolution without losing much visual fidelity, making it a must have for weaker hardware to push higher frames.

Nvidia Reflex on the other hand, reduces driver overhead, leading to reduced input latency via the computer's peripherals - a critical component in a fast-paced shooter, where milliseconds could make or break a match.

Battlefield 2042 is set to release on October 22nd on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Microsoft Windows.

Also read: Would a Fortnite-style evolving map be good for GTA 6?

Edited by Nikhil Vinod