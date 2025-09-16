Battlefield 2042 trophy guide: All achievements and how to unlock

Battlefield 2042 is a first-person shooter title published by Electronic Arts. It has single as well as multiplayer gaming options, offering both a compelling narrative and an arena to test your gunplay skills. Moreover, the game provides a near-realistic warfare experience, attracting casual gamers and enthusiasts alike.

Similar to other popular titles, the game features achievements that players can unlock to showcase their prowess in battle. There are 35 achievements in Battlefield 2042. Here are all the achievements and how to unlock them.

All achievements in Battlefield 2042 and how to unlock them

Here are 35 achievements in Battlefield 2042:

Battlefield 2042 gameplay (Image via EA)

Future Imperfect Collected all other trophies Adapt and Overcome Reach Player Level 5 Making Dunn Proud Reach Player Level 15 Luck of the Irish Reach Player Level 25 Dead in their tracks! Get a quad-kill while defending an objective Command and Conquest Capture 100 objectives in Conquest Escape Artist Successfully extract 25 times in Hazard Zone Pack Rat Successfully extract with 50 Data Drives in Hazard Zone The Winner Takes It All Win 42 rounds across all game modes Universal Soldier Earn a T1 Mastery Badge with any Specialist Gun Master Earn a T1 Mastery Badge with any Weapon Wheeled Warrior Earn a T1 Mastery Badge with any Vehicle Jack of all Trades Earn a T1 Mastery Badge with any Gadget or Throwable Aerial Destroyer Destroy an air vehicle with a rocket launcher while parachuting A bird? A plane? Wingsuit fly from the Rocket Hangar to the Launch Pad on Orbital Going Places Travel for 1000m with Mackay's Grappling Hook Doze this Perform 7 kills in one life with Dozer's SOB-8 Ballistic Shield B gun's dry Inflict 2500 damage in one round while defending objectives using Boris' SG-36 Sentry Gun Doctor Falck in the house Heal 3000 points of damage within a single round with Falck's S21 Syrette Pistol Happy birthday Call in 15 Loadout Crates with Angel Squad Wiper Kill 500 enemy soldiers while not in a Vehicle War machine Killed 50 enemies while in Vehicles I'm Five by Five, B Earn a Ribbon III of each type Tool Time Repair 1000 damage on Vehicles in one round Wrecking Crew Destroy 50 Vehicles No-one gets left behind Revive 100 teammates Thank you, Santa Resupply 50 teammates Clean Exit Successfully extract in Hazard Zone without anyone in the squad having died Foot Soldier Travel 25 km without using vehicles CQC Specialist Perform 20 melee kills in one round Deadshot Perform 20 headshot kills in one round One Careful Owner Perform a roadkill with an air vehicle Good Company Earn first place as a squad Showoff Outstanding performance achieved Burnout Travel 15km using ground vehicles

This covers all achievements in Battlefield 2042, including how to unlock them.

