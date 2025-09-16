Battlefield 2042 trophy guide: All achievements and how to unlock
Battlefield 2042 is a first-person shooter title published by Electronic Arts. It has single as well as multiplayer gaming options, offering both a compelling narrative and an arena to test your gunplay skills. Moreover, the game provides a near-realistic warfare experience, attracting casual gamers and enthusiasts alike.
Ad
Similar to other popular titles, the game features achievements that players can unlock to showcase their prowess in battle. There are 35 achievements in Battlefield 2042. Here are all the achievements and how to unlock them.
All achievements in Battlefield 2042 and how to unlock them
Here are 35 achievements in Battlefield 2042:
Future Imperfect
Collected all other trophies
Adapt and Overcome
Reach Player Level 5
Making Dunn Proud
Reach Player Level 15
Luck of the Irish
Reach Player Level 25
Dead in their tracks!
Get a quad-kill while defending an objective
Command and Conquest
Capture 100 objectives in Conquest
Escape Artist
Successfully extract 25 times in Hazard Zone
Pack Rat
Successfully extract with 50 Data Drives in Hazard Zone
The Winner Takes It All
Win 42 rounds across all game modes
Universal Soldier
Earn a T1 Mastery Badge with any Specialist
Gun Master
Earn a T1 Mastery Badge with any Weapon
Wheeled Warrior
Earn a T1 Mastery Badge with any Vehicle
Jack of all Trades
Earn a T1 Mastery Badge with any Gadget or Throwable
Aerial Destroyer
Destroy an air vehicle with a rocket launcher while parachuting
A bird? A plane?
Wingsuit fly from the Rocket Hangar to the Launch Pad on Orbital
Going Places
Travel for 1000m with Mackay's Grappling Hook
Doze this
Perform 7 kills in one life with Dozer's SOB-8 Ballistic Shield
B gun's dry
Inflict 2500 damage in one round while defending objectives using Boris' SG-36 Sentry Gun
Doctor Falck in the house
Heal 3000 points of damage within a single round with Falck's S21 Syrette Pistol
Happy birthday
Call in 15 Loadout Crates with Angel
Squad Wiper
Kill 500 enemy soldiers while not in a Vehicle
War machine
Killed 50 enemies while in Vehicles
I'm Five by Five, B
Earn a Ribbon III of each type
Tool Time
Repair 1000 damage on Vehicles in one round
Wrecking Crew
Destroy 50 Vehicles
No-one gets left behind
Revive 100 teammates
Thank you, Santa
Resupply 50 teammates
Clean Exit
Successfully extract in Hazard Zone without anyone in the squad having died
Foot Soldier
Travel 25 km without using vehicles
CQC Specialist
Perform 20 melee kills in one round
Deadshot
Perform 20 headshot kills in one round
One Careful Owner
Perform a roadkill with an air vehicle
Good Company
Earn first place as a squad
Showoff
Outstanding performance achieved
Burnout
Travel 15km using ground vehicles
Ad
Trending
This covers all achievements in Battlefield 2042, including how to unlock them.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Shrayan Mitra
Shrayan is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda but he started his career as a Dental Surgeon. A lifelong love of video games culminated in him choosing to follow his heart. When it comes to his work, he enjoys creating original content and delivering timely news from trustworthy sources.
When it comes to the esports scene, Shrayan closely follows pro Valorant tournaments and can’t get enough of how entertaining they are to watch and how much he can learn, especially from his favorite team—Paper Rex. That he’s inspired by Tarik and Benjyfishy’s versatile and competitive nature is a testament to this.