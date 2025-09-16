Battlefield 2042 trophy guide: All achievements and how to unlock

By Shrayan Mitra
Published Sep 16, 2025 11:23 GMT
Details about all achievements in Battlefield 2042 (Image via EA)
Details about all achievements in Battlefield 2042 (Image via EA)

Battlefield 2042 is a first-person shooter title published by Electronic Arts. It has single as well as multiplayer gaming options, offering both a compelling narrative and an arena to test your gunplay skills. Moreover, the game provides a near-realistic warfare experience, attracting casual gamers and enthusiasts alike.

Ad

Similar to other popular titles, the game features achievements that players can unlock to showcase their prowess in battle. There are 35 achievements in Battlefield 2042. Here are all the achievements and how to unlock them.

All achievements in Battlefield 2042 and how to unlock them

Here are 35 achievements in Battlefield 2042:

Battlefield 2042 gameplay (Image via EA)
Battlefield 2042 gameplay (Image via EA)
Future ImperfectCollected all other trophies
Adapt and OvercomeReach Player Level 5
Making Dunn ProudReach Player Level 15
Luck of the IrishReach Player Level 25
Dead in their tracks!
Get a quad-kill while defending an objective
Command and Conquest
Capture 100 objectives in Conquest
Escape Artist
Successfully extract 25 times in Hazard Zone
Pack Rat
Successfully extract with 50 Data Drives in Hazard Zone
The Winner Takes It All
Win 42 rounds across all game modes
Universal Soldier
Earn a T1 Mastery Badge with any Specialist
Gun Master
Earn a T1 Mastery Badge with any Weapon
Wheeled Warrior
Earn a T1 Mastery Badge with any Vehicle
Jack of all Trades
Earn a T1 Mastery Badge with any Gadget or Throwable
Aerial Destroyer
Destroy an air vehicle with a rocket launcher while parachuting
A bird? A plane?
Wingsuit fly from the Rocket Hangar to the Launch Pad on Orbital
Going Places
Travel for 1000m with Mackay's Grappling Hook
Doze this
Perform 7 kills in one life with Dozer's SOB-8 Ballistic Shield
B gun's dry
Inflict 2500 damage in one round while defending objectives using Boris' SG-36 Sentry Gun
Doctor Falck in the house
Heal 3000 points of damage within a single round with Falck's S21 Syrette Pistol
Happy birthday
Call in 15 Loadout Crates with Angel
Squad Wiper
Kill 500 enemy soldiers while not in a Vehicle
War machine
Killed 50 enemies while in Vehicles
I'm Five by Five, BEarn a Ribbon III of each type
Tool Time
Repair 1000 damage on Vehicles in one round
Wrecking CrewDestroy 50 Vehicles
No-one gets left behindRevive 100 teammates
Thank you, SantaResupply 50 teammates
Clean Exit
Successfully extract in Hazard Zone without anyone in the squad having died
Foot Soldier
Travel 25 km without using vehicles
CQC Specialist
Perform 20 melee kills in one round
Deadshot
Perform 20 headshot kills in one round
One Careful Owner
Perform a roadkill with an air vehicle
Good CompanyEarn first place as a squad
Showoff
Outstanding performance achieved
Burnout
Travel 15km using ground vehicles
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This covers all achievements in Battlefield 2042, including how to unlock them.

About the author
Shrayan Mitra

Shrayan Mitra

Twitter icon

Shrayan is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda but he started his career as a Dental Surgeon. A lifelong love of video games culminated in him choosing to follow his heart. When it comes to his work, he enjoys creating original content and delivering timely news from trustworthy sources.

When it comes to the esports scene, Shrayan closely follows pro Valorant tournaments and can’t get enough of how entertaining they are to watch and how much he can learn, especially from his favorite team—Paper Rex. That he’s inspired by Tarik and Benjyfishy’s versatile and competitive nature is a testament to this.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications