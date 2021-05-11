Battlefield 6 June reveal teased by EA

After nearly three years without an entry into the franchise, Battlefield 6 aims to end the drought for players looking for a new first-person shooter experience from developers DICE.

Battlefield 6 was earlier teased by a leaker via two leaked screenshots reportedly from the game. Publisher EA confirmed that the screenshots were legitimate and that they would be sharing details regarding the new offering soon.

It seems that EA has now dropped its first nugget of information regarding Battlefield 6 by teasing a June reveal for the game via a cryptic tweet on its official Twitter handle.

Also read: Leaked Battlefield 6 images allegedly surface online, depicts a futuristic setting

Battlefield 6 teased for a June, to be based in the future

Words that rhyme with Soon:



June

Boom — Battlefield (@Battlefield) May 10, 2021

Posted on the official Battlefield account, the cryptic teaser reads:

"Words that rhyme with soon: June, Boom."

It doesn't take much to decipher that the Battlefield account is teasing a June reveal for DICE's next project, most likely Battlefield 6.

Contrary to Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 5's historical settings, DICE's latest entry to the franchise seems to be based in the future and contains many references in the leaked screenshots.

here I made them a bit cleaner and sharper. pic.twitter.com/7A1B2LvxAm — Sian (@Sian92984059) May 1, 2021

The development focus for Battlefield 6 is rumored to be more multiplayer-heavy compared to its predecessors, with buzzings of a Battle Royale mode, day/night cycles, and dynamic weather being focus areas for DICE.

Battlefield 6 looks to be the biggest release for the franchise yet as it not only broke the annual release cycle EA had set but also tanked the development of Need For Speed 2020 by recruiting Criterion Games and their resources towards Battlefield instead.

The June teaser lines up with E3 2021's dates, where players might not only get a reveal but potentially an alpha or beta test build of the game to take for a spin.

Also read: COD Mobile teases Sylvester Stallone's Rambo coming to Season 3