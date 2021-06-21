Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) to ban players for toxicity and AFK practices

Players can receive permanent bans on their IDs for staying AFK or idling and toxicity in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Krafton’s latest offering, Battlegrounds Mobile India, has attracted several Indian players as the game has already received more than 5 million installations within a short span of time.

The developers have a lot in store for players as numerous events have already commenced. Additionally, players will receive a Constable Set once the game reaches 10 million downloads.

The developers have also revealed the Rules of Conduct that all users must adhere to. It provides players with detailed insights on misconduct and the specific punishments in the form of a ban.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Play Store download link revealed

Toxicity and staying AFK in Battlegrounds Mobile India could lead to a ban

Using inappropriate nicknames will lead to a ban in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Staying AFK throughout a match ruins the experience of other users, and Krafton has a stringent policy against it. The Rules of Conduct on the official website states the following about staying AFK or idling:

“Penalties may be imposed on players who go AFK while in a match. Being AFK can place your teammates at a disadvantage or otherwise undermine the gameplay experience. Players who AFK repeatedly to earn points or other account-related progression or rewards will be penalized with all account progression and items removed.”

Player IDs may also face a permanent ban in this scenario.

Penalty criteria for misconduct along with the penalty period

Users may also face a 30-day ban for using inappropriate language (swearing or other offensive language) in the game. In addition to this, using inappropriate nicknames, clan names, or images can lead to a 90-day ban.

It further adds that Krafton will also hand a permanent ban for any form of discriminatory act:

The following has been stated in this regard:

“It is unacceptable to disrespect or use offensive words towards others based on their race, gender, nationality, etc. Please be friendly and respectful towards other players.”

Players can use this link to read the Rules of Conduct.

Also read: “It’s not a question on whether Battlegrounds Mobile India will be able to create a thriving community, but about how big it will be“: Shiva Nandy, Founder/CEO, Skyesports

Edited by Shaheen Banu