Battlegrounds Mobile India vs Free Fire: System requirements of the two games compared

Battlegrounds Mobile India, the much-awaited game of the year, is around the corner. Free Fire, another hugely popular battle royale title, has grown since the PUBG ban in September 2020.

As PUBG Mobile's Indian version, Battlegrounds Mobile India, is preparing for a comeback, Google Play Store has released its system requirements for Android devices.

This article will compare the system requirements of Battlegrounds Mobile India and Free Fire to analyze their performance on Android devices.

System requirements for Battlegrounds Mobile India

Requires a stable internet connection.



BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA recommended system requirements:

Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory.



The app #BATTLEGROUNDSMOBILEINDIA is exclusively for players in India only, serviced by KRAFTON.#IndiaKaBattlegrounds — Battlegrounds Mobile India 🇮🇳 (@BG_MOBILE_IN) May 18, 2021

As per the description on the Google Play Store,

"BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA recommended system requirements: Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory."

Operating System: Android 5.1.1 or above

RAM - 2 GB

Processor: Snapdragon 600 equivalent or above

Download size: Unknown (Yet to be released)

System requirements for Free Fire

Minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 710 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

Which game will perform better on 2 GB RAM Android devices?

As both Battlegrounds Mobile India and Free Fire have similar minimum system requirements of 2 GB RAM Android devices, players with low-end devices can expect both to run on their devices.

Although Free Fire will perform well on 2 GB RAM devices, that might not be the case for Battlegrounds Mobile India. As the latter is a variant of the original PUBG Mobile, players expect it to include the same resource-intensive and high-quality gameplay graphics.

Optimally running these high-end graphics requires strong and stable hardware. PUBG Mobile performs decently on a device that has 4 GB RAM and generates up to 45-50 FPS at most.

Free Fire, on the other hand, performs at max capacity on 4 GB RAM devices. It runs on the highest graphics settings, generating up to 60 FPS frame rates.

Verdict

Battlegrounds Mobile India, being almost a replica of PUBG Mobile, is also expected to incorporate the same graphical elements, using up most of the device resources. Hence, although Battlegrounds Mobile India will run on 2 GB RAM devices, players must be prepared for laggy and choppy frame rates during gameplay.

On the other hand, as Free Fire is optimized for low-end devices, players can enjoy a seamless and lag-free gameplay experience even on 2 GB RAM devices.

Note: As Battlegrounds Mobile India is yet to release, this article is just a speculation-based analysis of how well the title might perform on 2 GB RAM devices in comparison to Free Fire.

