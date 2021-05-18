WATCH: Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) official pre-registration trailer on YouTube

The pre-registration process for Battlegrounds Mobile India has begun on the Google Play Store today. The most awaited title of the year 2021 is here.

There have been several reports and leaks about the Battlegrounds Mobile India release date. However, since no official release dates have been announced by the developers, all players can do for the time being is pre-register for the game and wait.

Along with the pre-registrations, Battlegrounds Mobile India has also released a teaser trailer for the pre-registration announcement today.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Pre-registration trailer released on YouTube

Today, on their YouTube channel and their social media handles, Battlegrounds Mobile India has released a pre-registration trailer. Players can check out the latest trailer by clicking here.

They have also shared the trailer on their social media handles. In the post, Battlegrounds Mobile India states

"BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is finally here! Pre-Register NOW for INDIA KA BATTLEGROUNDS and win exciting rewards!"

Though it is a pre-registration trailer, fans are still eagerly awaiting the official release of the gameplay trailer for Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, some popular figures in the content-creating world have been dropping cryptic hints about the official trailer launch of the game.

In an Instagram live video, the popular content creator, GodNixon, said,

So, I have created a video that I will publish tomorrow, in case a specific event occurs tomorrow, or I will delete it if that doesn’t take place. Something might happen tomorrow, so be ready for it.

A very popular PUBG Mobile player, Ghatak aka Abhijeet Andhare posted a story on his Instagram handle a few days back where he used a GIF of a trailer, suggesting the title's release.

Instagram story of Ghatak

The post reads:

Small update that was supposed to come today will be released tomorrow.

However, there is no official confirmation from Battlegrounds Mobile India itself, hence, all players can do is to patiently wait for the trailer's release.

Here is how players can pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Step 1: Players can first visit Battlegrounds Mobile India's Google Play Store page. They need to click on this link to do so.

Step 2: Players should then tap on the “Pre-register” button. When a dialog box appears on the screen, they should tap on the “Got it” button to complete the registration.

