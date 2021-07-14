Battlegrounds Mobile India vs PUBG Mobile: 5 major similarities in 1.5 update of both the games

PUBG Mobile is one of the most renowned Battle Royale titles across the world. The game has garnered millions of downloads and a loyal fan following in the last 2 years. In September 2021, the title was banned in India due to security concerns.

A few months later, Krafton announced a local version of the game for citizens with the same features and gaming experience called Battlegrounds Mobile India. This article discusses 5 major similarities in the 1.5 update of both PUBG Mobile and BGMI.

5 major similarities in Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile 1.5 update:

1) Ranked Season UI:

New ranked season UI in 1.5 update (Image via Krafton)

A new tier ranking system was introduced in the 1.5 update of both Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile. The icons for all tiers like Bronze, Gold, Ace, and Conqueror have been renovated. This will make it easier for players to navigate through their tier rankings and collect tier rewards.

2) New Royale Pass system:

Monthly RP system (Image via Krafton)

The Royale Pass system for PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India has also received major tweaks in the 1.5 update. There will now be two monthly Elite Royale Passes instead of a single two-month RP season. For now, the Season 20 RP season will be abbreviated as M1, Season 21 as M2. The One Monthly Royale Pass is now called one cycle, and there will be two cycles for each M1 season of the Royale Pass called C1S1 and C1S2. Players can purchase the C1S1 Royale Pass for both titles.

3) Mission Ignition Mode:

Mission Ignition Mode in 1.5 update (Image via Krafton)

The third similar feature available in both Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile's 1.5 update is the Mission Ignition mode. The mode offers a futuristic look at the game with its dynamics. Many of the major cities on the map have been revamped and renamed. There are robotic dogs that guide players towards high-quality loot. Players can fly into the air with the help of air conveyors. They can also ride Tesla cars from various Gigafactories spread through the map.

4) Customized sensitivity settings:

Customized sensitivity settings (Image via Krafton)

The new 1.5 update for both Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile features customized sensitivity settings. This feature helps players set separate sensitivity settings for each weapon. To use this feature, players can head to the sensitivity option in the settings menu. The feature will help players who would like to have separate sensitivity for different weapons like assault rifles and DMRs.

5) Advanced pickup settings:

Advanced pickup settings feature (Image via Krafton)

The last similar feature on both PUBG Mobile and BGMI's 1.5 update is the advanced pickup settings. With this feature, players can set different attachment configurations for all weapons in the game. It will help players to equip the configured attachments and scope on pickup automatically.

