Battlegrounds Mobile India vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Can BGMI be downloaded on 2 GB RAM Android devices like the latter?

Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile Lite are iterations of the globally renowned battle royale title, PUBG Mobile. Yesterday, BGMI took the internet by storm as its Early Access was released on the Google Play Store for beta testers.

However, this program was closed within a few hours. Many questions arose amongst fans at the beta testing stage, with one being whether Battlegrounds Mobile India can be downloaded on 2 GB RAM devices.

This article looks at the system requirements of BGMI and PUBG Mobile Lite to see if the former is compatible with such phones and which one will perform better on the same.

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Minimum system requirements

According to Google Play Store:

"BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA recommended system requirements: Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory."

Operating System: Android 5.1.1 or above

RAM - 2 GB (Recommended 3 GB)

Processor: Snapdragon 600 equivalent or above

Download size: 721 MB

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimum system requirements

Download Size - 610 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

Is Battlegrounds Mobile India compatible with 2 GB RAM devices?

As per the description on the Play Store, Battlegrounds Mobile India is compatible with 2 GB RAM phones. Therefore, players with low-end devices can download and install it. However, the performance quality on such gadgets is doubtable.

Hence, this article further compares the gameplay and graphics of Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile Lite to determine the better performer on 2 GB RAM smartphones.

Gameplay and graphics comparison

The 'Graphics' tab in the new title

After the first look at the Early Access of Battlegrounds Mobile India, fans will find many similarities with PUBG Mobile. The maximum graphics pulls off 90 FPS frame rates with HD quality on high-end devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite is the low-scale variant of PUBG Mobile. Hence, though the gameplay mechanism is identical, the graphics quality is lower and less detailed than Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Battlegrounds Mobile India or PUBG Mobile Lite: The better performer on 2 GB RAM devices?

As Battlegrounds Mobile India is the revamped variant of PUBG Mobile, the performance and graphics quality are also very high. Hence, players should expect lag and stutter issues on 2 GB RAM devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite was specially made for low-end devices and will be a better performer on such phones, with lesser lag and smoother frame rates.

Disclaimer: This article shares the individual opinion of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer