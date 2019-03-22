Before you buy, Sekiro Shadow Die Twice Review Roundup: A new masterpiece is born

Sekiro Shadow Die Twice

Sekiro Shadow Die Twice is a new action adventure game from the makers of the souls game, FromSoftware. Sekiro Shadow Die Twice was teased at The Game Awards 2017, since then to the full reveal of the game's title and later on gameplay and other stuff.

Gamers had no doubt regarding the future of the game, everyone had a feeling that it's a FromSoftware game it had to be good. Sekiro Shadow Die Twice has lived up to the fans expectation as the games reviews are quite positive. Some of the famous internet celebrity gamers along with pro souls players were invited to play the game early on. The critics by the players were positive.

Sekiro Shadow Die Twice introduces a new ninja style souls game which is different from a traditional souls game, though gives the same vibe. Sekiro Shadow Die Twice provides verticality to the player along with free movement.

This was something new introduced by FromSoftware as normally their games follow a linear path with restricted movement. Sekiro Shadow Die Twice is a challenging game, in no means, it can be considered an easy one just because it gives new fast manoeuvre options. While our review of the game will come out in the near future, check out the review roundup of Sekiro Shadow Die twice.

IGN

Review Score- 9.5/10

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is a stylish, focused stealth-action take on the FromSoftware formula that evolves in a different and refreshing direction. It may be a bit easier than a Souls game, but it’s something amazing all its own.

Polygon

Verdict– 'Recommended'

I have to put in a lot of work and effort to meet Sekiro on its own terms, but what might feel ponderous in a lesser game becomes rewarding in one created with this much care. Sekiro meets me with just as much effort and enthusiasm as I’ve put into it. It lets me know I’m capable and skilled, and that I can figure it out.

And then it hands me my ass again.

Game Informer

Review Score – 9/10

Sekiro’s story moves in strange and compelling ways that defy the initial adherence to the trappings of feudal Japan, and allows the player to discover multiple endings and confrontations depending on choices and secrets. It’s a challenging journey through a weird and wondrous world that forces you to learn and master its punishing combat to succeed. However, the sweet thrill of victory keeps you pushing forward despite myriad disheartening deaths. Sekiro is one of the most difficult games I have ever played, but for those seeking adventure, exploration, and a truly realized ninja fantasy, the trek is worth the high demands.

