5 beginner tips for Mischief and Magic arcade mode in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 recently got a brand-new arcade mode known as Mischief and Magic. It is developer Blizzard Entertainment's take on hide-and-seek games like Prop Hunt. Players are divided into two teams: the Royal Guard Genji and cunning Rogue Kiriko. The latter has stolen the Rune of Disguise, so the former must track down Kiriko, who can disguise herself as an inanimate object.

Given how different the mode is from the traditional Overwatch 2 gameplay, here are some tips for newcomers who want to know how it works.

Note: These tips are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

5 tips to help new players win the Mischief and Magic arcade mode in Overwatch 2

To summarize the rules of Overwatch 2's Mischief and Magic, Kiriko can transform into a random object at the press of a button. Users can then find a suitable hiding spot to blend in plain sight or simply hide away from prying eyes. On the other hand, Genjis only have access to their normal dash, melee, and Ultimate for this mode.

Kirikos also have a handy stun attack that will briefly paralyze all Genjis in the near vicinity. This allows them breathing room to flee and transform into something else while trying to find a new place to hide. The map, in particular, is the starting area of Blizzard World in Overwatch 2, with various statues and cottages, so there are more than a handful of places to hide.

With that said, here are five general tips to help players win the Mischief and Magic mode.

1) Kiriko: Cycle through transformations to find the perfect fit but avoid objects that stick out

Even though random, Kirikos can change into a variety of different objects in Mischief and Magic. These can range from rocks, crates, and bushes to doors, lamp posts, and prop sharks. Play through multiple rounds to see all transformations and also take a mental note of all locations.

Connect the dots to discern the best props for each area in Overwatch 2's Mischief and Magic mode. You will only get a short period of time to find a hiding spot. You may find yourself in a pinch if your random transformation is wildly out of place with the environment, like a tree in the docks area. It is best to transform into something that does not attract much attention, like a chair or set of sacks.

2) Genji: Start the hunt from around the opponent's spawn point

There are two fixed spawn points on the map in Overwatch 2's Mischief and Magic mode. Each party will take turns to start each round from there. These are the cottage beyond the stone arch and the cottage near the docks.

Wherever team Genjis spawn, start looking from the opposite direction first. Since Kirikos do not have much time to hide, there is a good chance they will hide in that region. Do be wary of their stun ability, as multiple Genjis being caught in it can be disastrous.

Furthermore, make note of all small details around the map each run in case any "new" props lining the environment catch your attention.

3) Kiriko: Know when to move and when to stay still

Whether players on the team Kiriko side prefer safe or riskier hiding spots, vigilant Genjis will be sure to check every nook and cranny. To top it off, Kirikos will automatically spout off cheeky voice lines periodically in Mischief and Magic. This cannot be manually controlled, and the longer a match goes on, the frequency increases.

Since the Rogues can be taken out in one hit, this forces players to consider the right timing to make a move. Often, bad timing of the voice line may alert a nearby group of Genjis to the player's position. In this case, stunning them and fleeing somewhere else is ideal. Other times, staying put until danger has passed to seek a new hiding place can make a difference.

However, the riskiest move is undoubtedly staying in one place the whole match, as the opposing team will likely check all spots thoroughly.

4) Genji: Preserve the Ultimate for vital moments

Ultimates are powerful abilities in Overwatch 2 that can turn the tide of battle. Genji's Dragonblade whips out a powerful sword that deals heavy damage to foes. Since this attack allows you to perform multiple strikes in quick succession, it is best to use it wisely.

A good opportunity to use it is when the match nears closure. When the opposing Rogues are down to a few and Genjis have figured out their general hiding locations, this move can help quickly sweep through a spot in that area.

5) Kiriko: Make the most out of the wall climb and attach ability

Just like her normal ability in Overwatch 2, Kiriko can climb walls. The Mischief and Magic mode allows her to do so while transformed as well. This can be used to your advantage as there are many blind spots or even downright dim light areas on the map. These can obscure the transformed Kiriko if it is a small enough object, like a flower vase.

However, you must still bear all other tips in mind. Also note that while Kirikos can damage Genjis after stunning them, it is not worth it. This is because they deal little damage, and other Genjis can wipe them out easily.

Overwatch 2's Mischief and Magic game mode will go offline on August 10, 2023, which is the same day the new Invasion update drops. The game is out for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch platforms.