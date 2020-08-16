Belle Delphine before she was famous: The story of Internet's infamous Cosplayer

A few days ago, we talked about South-Africa born internet personality, Belle Delphine. The Instagram model has been in constant limelight over the past year, and for quite a few reasons indeed. She posts what can only be described as 'racy' content, and has gained a huge traction for the same.

In the past, Belle Delphine had released a whole range of controversial products that were received well by her 'fans'. On the other hand, she is a frequently criticized personality, who is made fun of by mainstream internet. Regardless, before she garnered quick fame, she had quite a different life.

Image Credits: Belle Delphin, youtube.com

Belle Delphine before she was famous

Belle Delphine, whose real name is Mary-Belle Kirschner, was born in October 1999 in South Africa. As a child, she moved to Lymington in the United Kingdom, and went to the Priestlands school. However, her real interests lay elsewhere, and she eventually dropped out at the age of fourteen.

During the years, she worked as a waitress, barista and even a nanny, and spent her free time posting pictures of her cosplay on Facebook. It was somewhere in 2015 that she made her Instagram account, and started posting makeup videos and cosplays. The accessories that she used were unique, such as bright pink wigs and cat ears with thigh-high stockings, which all contributed to her eventual fame.

Image Credits: ladbible.com

For the first three years or so, Belle gained no more than five thousand followers across Instagram and YouTube. It was in 2018 that she started posting more and more pictures of her modeling. Most of the content that Belle posted had a different aesthetic, and featured braces with pink wigs in pastel-colored rooms.

It was this new persona that began to attract people's attention. By November 2018, she had gained around 850 thousand followers on Instagram. Further, by July 2019, this number had risen to a whopping 4.2 million!

Image Credits: see.mashable.com

It was around this time that Belle started experimenting with her content, often with results that drew criticism. In February 2019, she posted a video dancing to a song about suicide while holding a gun, and needless to say, it brought a significant amount of criticism her way. In July 2019, Belle Delphine's Instagram account got banned after platform-wide reporting.

She switched to YouTube, posted four videos by November 2019, and then decided to take a break altogether. Belle Delphine returned to social media in June 2020, and since then has resorted to the same kind of content that initially brought her the ire of the internet. You can see a reel of her antics that Leafy posted, a few days ago.