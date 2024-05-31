Best action-adventure games to grab from the Days of Play sale

PlayStation has announced the Days of Play sale, where you can get up to 60% off on games from different genres. The sale is active from May 29 and will continue till June 12, 2024. With many games up on discount, the action-adventure genre was one that many eagerly looked forward to. Thanks to the Days of Play sale, deciding on pursuing these titles just became comparatively easier.

As mentioned, there are many titles you can buy, however, choosing one worth your time and money is crucial. To help you make a more informed decision, we have prepared a list of action-adventure games you should check out on the Days of Play sale.

NOTE: This article is subjective, reflects the author's opinions, and is not in any particular order.

Action-adventure games worth checking out at the Days of Play sale

1) Red Dead Redemption 2 (Original price: $60, Discounted price: $20)

Red Dead Redemption 2 is an absolute masterpiece. (Image via Rockstar Games)

Released back in 2018, Rockstar Games delivered one of the best games of all time for the eighth generation of consoles. Red Dead Redemption 2 was labeled as a masterpiece by fans and critics alike and even went on to get nominated for the Game of the Year award. This title was praised globally for its breathtaking visuals and the intricate storyline that managed to pull on the heartstrings of the gamer.

Red Dead Redemption 2 even has a multiplayer mode where players can roam and complete bounty in the West with their friends. If you are planning to go for a 100% completion, then you will be required to complete the main campaign and the online mode which will take around 200 hours. This playtime alone makes Red Dead Redemption 2 a must-buy for players from the Days of Play sale.

2) Ghostwire Tokyo (Original price: $60, Discounted price: $15)

Ghostwire Tokyo lets you explore an empty Tokyo. (Image via Tango Gameworks)

Gamers have always wanted to explore Tokyo in a video game and Ghostwire Tokyo gives the fans just that and more. This title, while does not have a very exciting storyline, manages to impress fans thanks to its setting and first-person gameplay. You complete the story fighting ghosts from Japanese legends while also completing side quests during your journey.

Your arsenal includes elemental attacks such as water, wind, and fire to kill your enemies. Each attack is unique and can be enhanced using skill points making you an unstoppable force as you keep playing through the game. There are plenty of side missions as well that will keep you busy for hours, making Ghostwire Tokyo worthy of your time if you buy it through the Days of Play sale.

3) Guardians of the Galaxy (Original price: $60, Discounted price: $15)

Guardians of the Galaxy is an underrated superhero game. (Image via Eidos-Montréal)

Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the best action-adventure games that is available on the Days of Sale right now. The story revolves around the Guardians as they keep their differences aside to grow together and save the universe from the main villain Raker. The humor and the chemistry between the Guardians are one of the best parts of the game which keeps the playthrough interesting.

On the gameplay side, you get the option to influence the conversation through dialogue choices which can create different outcomes in the story. The third-person combat here is good for the most part but it can get repetitive after a while, but the nonstop banter between the Guardians keeps it fun. You will not go wrong if you decide to pick up Guardians of the Galaxy from the Days of Play sale.

4) Uncharted Digital Bundle (Original price: $40, Discounted price: $16)

Uncharted Digital bundle is the best way to experience action-adventure. (Image via Naughty Dog)

Nothing screams action adventure like the Uncharted Digital Bundle for the PS4 which includes Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Both the games are critically acclaimed with Uncharted 4 being even nominated for the Game of the Year award in 2016. Both the games are a visual masterpiece and the storytelling is just as good as you would expect from a Naughty Dog game.

The third-person shooter gameplay on the other hand is similar in both the games, meaning you can learn the basic mechanics in a short time. The high-octane action sequences, the characters, and the visual serotonin boost these games provide make them one of the best action-adventure games on the market. Getting the Uncharted Digital Bundle through the Days of Play will give you hours of fun!

5) Mafia Trilogy (Original price: $60, Discounted price: $20)

Mafia Trilogy gives you stories from three different eras (Image via 2K)

The Mafia games are known for their amazing stories and their detailed environments that perfectly reflect the era they are set in. The Days of Play sale allows you to pick up the Mafia trilogy for a cheap price and gives you an experience you will never forget. Each entry in the Mafia trilogy focuses on a different era and tells a compelling story involving crime and money.

These third-person games will give you an action-adventure story filled with tense moments and loveable characters. While the first two Mafia games can give you a smooth experience, the third game has been reported by the players to be quite buggy. Other than that, there is no reason to miss out on this trilogy through the Days of Play sale and experience how gangs take care of business.

