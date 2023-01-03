Best Atreus skills in God of War Ragnarok: All skills and how to unlock

It won't be too farfetched to call God of War and its sequel, God of War Ragnarok, Atreus' story. The son of Kratos is also known as Loki in the Nordic realm. In the latest title, he is also playable for the first time, and goes off to his own journey after the game.

As a playable character, Atreus features three skill trees, Instinct, Archery, and Aggression. Let's explore the best from each of them.

Which skills make Atreus the strongest in God of War Ragnarok?

Atreus, the secondary protagonist of God of War Ragnarok, has quite a few tricks up his sleeve. From Instinct to Archery to Aggression, the three skill trees of Atreus focus on different aspects of his character.

1) Best Atreus Instinct skill - Dive into Battle

This skill lets Atreus dive into battle headfirst by grappling with an enemy and striking them with force. The impact is equivalent to the currently equipped runic arrow and can deal a lot of damage at close range.

2) Best Atreus Archey skill - Sonic Echos

The Sonic Echos expand the reverbs from Atreus' sonic attack when an enemy affected is attacked again. This also applies stun to nearby enemies, opening up opportunities to deal damage.

3) Best Atreus Aggression skill - High Ground

High Ground is a powerful light-and-heavy attack combo, and it deals high damage in back-to-back attacks, finishing up with a heavy attack.

With that being said, let's take a closer look at all of the skills for Atreus along with the in-game descriptions in God of War Ragnarok.

All Instinct, Archery, and Aggression skills for Atreus in God of War Ragnarok

Atreus' three distinct skill trees focus on different aspects of his combat style. Let's take a closer look at Atreus' Instinct, Archery, and Aggression skill trees.

1) Instinct

Atreus' Instinct is all about being a strong soldier, following Kratos' footsteps, and stepping up. From Battle Awareness to Eagle Eye, let's go through Instinct Skill Tree of God of War Ragnarok.

Battlefield Awareness - Atreus watches for moments to follow up on Kratos’ attacks, extending his combo.

- Atreus watches for moments to follow up on Kratos’ attacks, extending his combo. Youthful Independence - Atreus can assist with Kratos’ combo, matching hit-for-hit while both are targeting the same foe.

- Atreus can assist with Kratos’ combo, matching hit-for-hit while both are targeting the same foe. Watchful Protector - Atreus draws enemy aggression when Kratos is under pressure.

- Atreus draws enemy aggression when Kratos is under pressure. Strangle Hold I - Atreus grabs enemies for a longer period and enhances powerful strikes caused by Kratos against his grabbed target.

- Atreus grabs enemies for a longer period and enhances powerful strikes caused by Kratos against his grabbed target. Strangle Hold II - While grabbing an enemy, a (Square) occasionally appears above Atreus. If Pressed, he will jump off and fire a volley of arrows at the target.

- While grabbing an enemy, a (Square) occasionally appears above Atreus. If Pressed, he will jump off and fire a volley of arrows at the target. Dive Into Battle - Press (Triangle) to grapple toward an enemy and strike them with force. Applies status damage of the currently equipped Runic Arrow. Highly effective at closing the gap to mobile enemies.

- Press (Triangle) to grapple toward an enemy and strike them with force. Applies status damage of the currently equipped Runic Arrow. Highly effective at closing the gap to mobile enemies. Soaring Eagle Eye - Slow time down by pressing (L2) after launching an enemy into the air.

- Slow time down by pressing (L2) after launching an enemy into the air. Cunning Eagle Eye - Slow time down by pressing (L2) following a successful parry (Press [L1] right before getting hit)

- Slow time down by pressing (L2) following a successful parry (Press [L1] right before getting hit) Deceptive Eagle Eye - Slow time down by pressing (L2) after a last-second evade.

2) Archery

Atreus is adept with bows and arrows, and there is no exception in God of War Ragnarok. The Archery Skill Tree focuses on different aspects of that skill, including sonic attacks.

Sonic Potency - Sonic explosions caused by Atreus have an increased area of effect.

- Sonic explosions caused by Atreus have an increased area of effect. Sonic Echoes - Attacking enemies afflicted with Atreus’ Sonic status creates bigger reverberation, applying Stun to nearby enemies.

- Attacking enemies afflicted with Atreus’ Sonic status creates bigger reverberation, applying Stun to nearby enemies. Sonic Resonance - Sonic explosions caused by Atreus apply Sonic to nearby enemies.

- Sonic explosions caused by Atreus apply Sonic to nearby enemies. Arrow Surplus - Atreus gains an additional Runic Arrow.

3) Aggression

As a playable protagonist in God of War Ragnarok, Aggression focuses on Atreus' aspect in melee combat. From dealing high-damage combos to Archer and Warrior's Reversal, let's look at what this skill tree has to offer in God of War Ragnarok.

Rushing Descent - While sprinting, press (R1) to perform a leaping attack.

- While sprinting, press (R1) to perform a leaping attack. Breaching Bash - While evading, hold (L) forward and press (R1) to perform a Shield Strike dealing high Stun.

- While evading, hold (L) forward and press (R1) to perform a Shield Strike dealing high Stun. Bludgeoning Strikes - Hold (R1) to trip and strike an enemy. Continue holding (R1) to deal heavy Stun by extending the duration of the beatdown.

- Hold (R1) to trip and strike an enemy. Continue holding (R1) to deal heavy Stun by extending the duration of the beatdown. Rushing Ascent - While sprinting, press (R2) for a heavy vertical that launches enemies.

- While sprinting, press (R2) for a heavy vertical that launches enemies. Evasive Marksman - While evading, hold (L) back and press (R1) to jump backward and shoot a barrage of arrows.

- While evading, hold (L) back and press (R1) to jump backward and shoot a barrage of arrows. Imbued Assault - Hold (R2) to swing the bow for a wide heavy attack. Applies status damage of the currently equipped Runic Arrow.

- Hold (R2) to swing the bow for a wide heavy attack. Applies status damage of the currently equipped Runic Arrow. High Ground - A powerful Heavy Attack Finisher at the end of the Light Attack Combo. Press (R1), (R1), (R1), (R1), (R2), (R2), (R2).

- A powerful Heavy Attack Finisher at the end of the Light Attack Combo. Press (R1), (R1), (R1), (R1), (R2), (R2), (R2). Archer’s Reversal - Press (R1) after a parry (Press [L1] right before getting hit) to quickly shoot and knock back enemies.

- Press (R1) after a parry (Press [L1] right before getting hit) to quickly shoot and knock back enemies. Warrior’s Reversal - Press (R2) after a parry (Press [L1] right before getting hit) to launch enemies airborne.

Players can check out God of War Ragnarok on the PS4 and PS5, as well its predecessor on consoles and PC.

