Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch games deals 2023

Black Friday 2023 is close, with many companies offering early discounts on their products, and Nintendo fans have not been overlooked in that regard. The Nintendo Switch console is known for its extensive library of attractive games across varied genres. Whether it is the highly-polished first-party titles everyone craves or the many third-party games made portable for the first time, there is something for everyone here.

So, let's look at some of the best deals live across various online retailers and see which are worth a pickup.

Best Black Friday deals for Nintendo Switch exclusive games

As expected, the first-party games do not get heavy discounts, even for Black Friday.

The latest entry in Nintendo's adorable sci-fi RTS series is both the biggest and the best in the series.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury ($44.99 at Newegg)

This isn't just a simple port of the iconic 2013 Nintendo Wii U platformer but also includes Bowser's Fury - a brand-new sandbox Mario game that uses the base game's fundamentals in new ways.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ($43.99 at Walmart)

The best-selling Nintendo Switch game yet is responsible for chaotic arcade racing, whether co-op or online.

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild ($45.25 at Amazon)

The predecessor of this year's Tears of the Kingdom is a must-play for not just newcomers to the Zelda series but any open-world fan.

Shin Megami Tensei 5 ($24.78 at Amazon)

The latest main entry in ATLUS' MegaTen franchise is a solid pick for anyone looking to indulge in a hardcore, complex JRPG title.

Best Black Friday deals for Nintendo Switch third-party games

On top of exclusives, the Nintendo Switch also boasts a vast library of third-party games across different genres.

The beloved blue hedgehog goes open world in this latest adventure from SEGA.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged ($34.99 at Amazon)

More arcade racing action is here, with the latest Hot Wheels video game boasting new features over its predecessor.

EA Sports FC 24 ($29.99 at Best Buy)

Football fans of EA's popular series on the Nintendo Switch are not left wanting either, thanks to Black Friday 2023.

It Takes Two ($29.99 at Best Buy)

It Takes Two is ideal on the Nintendo Switch as it makes full use of the couch co-op nature of the portable.

Relive remasters of 4A Games' iconic Metro 2033 and Metro Last Light FPS games in this dual-package bundle.

Sniper Elite 4 ($28.99 at Amazon)

Take down the Nazi threat on the go with this complete rendition of the full Sniper Elite 4 experience from Rebellion Entertainment.

Two Point Hospital ($26.40 at Amazon)

Oversee the hospital of your dreams and manage various aspects down to the tee in Two Point Hospital.

Dragon Ball FighterZ ($23.48 at Amazon)

Regarded as one of the best Dragon Ball video game entries yet, FighterZ offers slick visuals and fast-paced battles thanks to developer Arc System Works' masterful expertise.

Mortal Kombat 11 ($24.99 at Amazon)

The first MK title for the Nintendo Switch is a great pickup for those who would rather wait for a price drop for the latest Mortal Kombat 1 (2023) game.

Cinematic visual novel storytelling meets strategy RPG action in this original adventure based on the popular monster-taming series.

The latest mainline Darksiders brings Soulslike action to Nintendo Switch as players control Fury, one of the four horsemen of the apocalypse.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time ($19.99 at Best Buy)

Crash returns to form in the newest 3D platformer entry, which is more challenging than ever.

Wreckfest offers a surprisingly impressive port of the underrated destruction derby title, including realistic car collision physics.

Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection ($14.99 at Best Buy)

Revisit classic Assassin's Creed titles from Ubisoft, namely 2, Brotherhood, and Revelations, all in one complete package thanks to Black Friday

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition ($14.99 at Best Buy)

A collaboration between Nintendo and Ubisoft, Sparks of Hope expands upon the original title as a solid strategy RPG offering,

