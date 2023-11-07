Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals 2023: Consoles, early offers, discounts, and more

With Black Friday early deals here, the Nintendo Switch is sure to boom further in popularity already, thanks to its affordable pricing and excellent library games. Now, fans are excited to browse through the various deals and offers. From hardware discounts to brand-new bundles, there's much to see pre-sale.

So, here's a look at the best Black Friday 2023 deals for Nintendo Switch across various retailers.

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch console deals 2023

The latest hybrid console from Nintendo allows players to enjoy gaming at home as well as on the go.

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Cons ($270 at Walmart) : Available for $30 less than MSRP, this is a great deal for new Switch owners.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Yellow) ($174 at Amazon): The already affordable Lite edition is available for even cheaper than the base price.

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch V2 deals

The V2 is the most popular current rendition of the Nintendo Switch console.

Nintendo Switch - Animal Crossing New Horizons Edition ($321.60 on Amazon) : The latest life sim experience in the adorable Animal Crossing franchise has been a smash hit among fans worldwide, and this limited-edition variant is great for flaunting your fondness for the game.

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle + 3 Months Nintendo Switch Online subscription ($300 at Best Buy): Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is another beloved and extremely popular Switch game. Thanks to the pack-in 3-month NSO deal with the game, players can indulge in dozens of hours of local or online multiplayer kart racing fun against friends and family.

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED Model deals

The OLED model offers a premium experience with an enhanced screen that makes the colors pop.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model - The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Edition ($329 at Walmart) : With decals for the Joy-Con controllers and dock inspired by the latest acclaimed open-world action-adventure game from the company, this special-edition OLED model is worth buying. Note that it doesn't come with a copy of the game and is a standalone hardware rendition.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model - Splatoon 3 Edition ($318.99 at Walmart) : Fans of the fast-paced, exciting third-person shooter from Nintendo won't want to miss out on this deal.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle + 3 Months Nintendo Switch Online subscription ($350 at Nintendo): This is the latest offer from Nintendo itself. Unfortunately, it isn't available yet, so fans must wait until November 19, 2023, for the deal to go live.

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch accessory deals

Boost your gaming experience thanks to these accessory offers.

Logitech G432 Wired Gaming Headset ($40 at Best Buy) : Get into the gaming groove with this Logitech headset as part of the Black Friday offers.

RDS Industries Nintendo Switch carrying case ($30 at Best Buy) : Carry your console with you safely on travels thanks to this case from RDS Industries.

Nintendo-licensed Legend of Zelda edition SanDisk 1 TB microSDXC card ($129 at Amazon) : Expand your storage thanks to this official microSD card from Nintendo and SanDisk.

Nintendo-licensed Animal Crossing edition SanDisk 512 GB microSDXC card ($52.89 at Amazon): For the price, this half-a-gig memory card is a steal.