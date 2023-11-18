Best Black Friday PS5 game deals 2023

With the Black Friday sale going on right now, PS5 players can take advantage of rare deals and cheap discounts on many of their favorite titles. These range from first-party heavy hitters like God of War and Marvel's Spider-Man to iconic third-party classics like EA FC and Final Fantasy. In other words, all types of gamers are being catered to.

With that said, let's take a look at some of the best discounts Black Friday 2023 has to offer for PS5 games.

Best Black Friday deals for PS5 first-party games

God of War Ragnarok

$34.99 at Best Buy

Embark on Kratos and Atreus' journey to prevent the apocalyptic Fimbulwinter in the latest cinematic action title from Santa Monica Studio.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition

$34.99 at Amazon

Those who have never experienced Insomniac Games' rendition of the beloved Marvel superhero, now's your time to grab the Miles Morales Ultimate Edition. You will receive not just the base standalone title but also Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, as well as all DLC content.

Demon's Souls

$29.99 at Amazon

Relive the classic FromSoft title built from the ground up for PS5 at a hefty 57% off for Black Friday 2023

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut

$29.99 at Amazon

Enjoy the full Ghost of Tsushima game featuring Jin's adventure to save Tsushima Island from invading forces, as well as improved visuals for PS5 and added gameplay content with the Director's Cut.

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart

$29.99 at Amazon

In another recent hit from Insomniac Games, accompany Ratchet and his robot friend Clank on an interdimensional adventure to defeat an otherwordly threat.

Best Black Friday deals for PS5 third-party games

Dead Island 2: HELL-A Edition

$49.99 at Amazon

Visit a post-apocalyptic, zombie-infested Los Angeles in the latest mainline Dead Island entry. The HELL-A Edition is a special collector's edition, including the season pass, in-game DLC, as well as physical content like a steelbook and map.

Final Fantasy 16

$39.99 at Amazon

Square Enix's biggest Final Fantasy is arguably one of their best RPGs yet, and a $40 price tag is a reasonable jumping point for newcomers thanks to Black Friday 2023 sales.

Elden Ring

$39.99 at Amazon

The universally acclaimed FromSoftware is another great RPG experience for both fans and Soulslike genre newbies to dive into.

LEGO 2K Drive

$34.99 at Amazon

This brand-new whimsical arcade racer combines the thrill of adrenaline-fueled racing with iconic LEGO humor.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor

$34.97 at Amazon

Respawn Entertainment continues Cal Kestis' adventure in this bigger, better sequel with the hero's unending struggle against the Empire.

Octopath Traveler 2

$29.99 at Amazon

The surprise sequel to the iconic 2017 Nintendo Switch prequel from Square Enix is a must-have for fans who miss the old days of SNES-era RPGs.

EA Sports FC 24

$29.99 at Best Buy

At just $30, this is more than a 50% discount on the latest EA FC experience, which should attract many new fans.

The Nioh Collection

$29.99 at Amazon

This epic bundle packages together remastered versions of both Nioh 1 and 2, as well as all additional DLC content of the two challenging Soulslike RPGs.

Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition

$19.99 at Amazon

Command iconic Marvel characters in this engaging strategy RPG from the developers of XCOM.

Forspoken

$19.99 at Amazon

In the most unique Square Enix IP in a while, help Frey find a way back home after she finds herself teleported to the magical world of Athia.

Resident Evil Village

$19.93 at Amazon

Capcom returns to its roots in classic survival horror with the latest mainline entry in the cherished Resident Evil franchise.

No More Heroes 3 - Day 1 Edition

$19.00 at Amazon

Originally a Nintendo Switch exclusive, Suda51's crazy action game No More Heroes 3 offers enhanced visuals and performance over its debut handheld rendition.

Tales of Arise

$18.99 at Amazon

The newest Tales entry is the series at its grandest, and at less than 20 bucks for Black Friday 2023, it is hard to pass it up.

Soul Hackers 2

$17.95 at Amazon

The first mainline Soul Hackers title since the Nintendo 3DS port, indulge in a brand-new MegaTen experience regardless of whether you are a Persona fan or not.

Need for Speed Unbound

$14.97 at Walmart

Combining photorealistic visuals with cel-shaded aesthetics, Unbound offers a unique way of driving thrills that the NFS series has not done before.

