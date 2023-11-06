Best PS5 Black Friday deals for 2023

With Black Friday here, deals on various goodies, including consoles like the PS5 can be enjoyed by fans looking for attractive offers. Sony's latest gaming machine continues to rake in popularity with its iconic selection of games while offering great performance across the board. With that said, various sites ranging from Amazon to newegg have different ongoing deals that can appeal to fans.

We've compiled a bunch of them, so check out some of the best deals out there so you can make the most of our Black Friday 2023.

Best PlayStation 5 (PS5) Disc Edition Black Friday 2023 deals

PlayStation 5 - Horizon Forbidden West Bundle ($529 at Best Buy) : Get 2022's acclaimed open-world action RPG Horizon Forbidden West bundled with this PS5 model

Get 2022's acclaimed open-world action RPG Horizon Forbidden West bundled with this PS5 model PlayStation 5 - Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Bundle ($609 at Amazon) : Last year's Modern Warfare 2 reboot is available in a handy bundle for players who are skipping the upcoming successor

Last year's Modern Warfare 2 reboot is available in a handy bundle for players who are skipping the upcoming successor PlayStation 5 - Final Fantasy 16 + Saints Row + Forspoken Bundle (£539 GAME): UK's GAME has an irresistible deal on offer where players will get free games on top of certain PS5 bundles. It includes this FF16 bundle, which doesn't just include this year's iconic JRPG from Square Enix but also two additional open-world titles in the form of Saints Row (2022) - Criminal Customs Edition and Forpsoken.

Best PlayStation 5 (PS5) Digital Edition Black Friday 2023 deals

As the name suggests, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition lacks a disc tray, so players will be unable to use physical media on this model if they choose to purchase it. Instead, they will have to redeem the game code offered in the bundle to add the game to their PlayStation 5 digital library.

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition - Horizon Forbidden Bundle ($449 at Best Buy) : Significantly cheaper than the disc bundle, join Aloy on her journey across the Forbidden West with the Digital version of the console

Significantly cheaper than the disc bundle, join Aloy on her journey across the Forbidden West with the Digital version of the console PlayStation 5 Digital Edition - God of War Ragnarok Bundle ($529 at Newegg) : A tad pricier than expected, but those looking online to get their hands on the beloved successor to the 2018 reimagining of the God of War franchise will find this bundle perfectly serviceable

A tad pricier than expected, but those looking online to get their hands on the beloved successor to the 2018 reimagining of the God of War franchise will find this bundle perfectly serviceable PlayStation 5 Digital Edition ($399 at Best Buy): The base Digital rendition without any in-game packs can be purchased for significantly cheaper than any of the other options.

What other PS5 models are available?

Expand Tweet

As of now, there are only two versions of the console available for purchase. Sony has recently unveiled the brand-new PlayStation 5 Slim, a sleeker and lighter version of the base PS5. It also comes in a standard disc rendition and a digital version. While the former costs the same as the base PS5 at $500, the latter is $50 more expensive than the normal Digital console at $450.

Players will get a full 1 TB storage space this time instead of the 825 GB in existing models. While its separate disc drive accessory has been somewhat controversial, Sony fans are still looking forward to the Slim's launch later this month. There is also a Pro model projected to be in the works, but nothing is official yet.