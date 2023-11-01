Should you still buy PS5 Digital Edition over PS5 Slim in 2023?

The PS5 Digital Edition was launched as an all-digital gaming console back in 2020, but it's now being replaced by the new-and-improved PS5 Slim, which will be released soon. It has a slightly revamped design with a new stand that's now sold separately. The total storage has been bumped, and the console is now more compact. However, there's a catch too: the new PlayStation 5 is $50 costlier.

Moreover, the Digital Edition is being discounted in some markets this Black Friday season before being discontinued. So, if you want to keep the older 2022 all-digital model in your consideration list, you'll have to act fast.

Although the older console has a few differences, the PS5 Digital and Slim models are identical in terms of hardware, game support, and overall performance. These similarities make choosing between more difficult. In this article, we will dive deep into what these gaming machines offer and try to determine the better option.

The PS5 Slim has a ton of postivies over the PS5 Digital Edition

The new PS5 slim models arrive later in November (Image via Sony)

The newer PS5 slimline console has some marked advantages over the original model: for starters, the newer console brings multiple improvements over the 2020 models, like a slimmer profile that makes it light and way more compact. The specs include 1 TB of storage, an upgrade from 825 GB on the PS5 Digital, a modernized front I/O, and support for an external disc drive.

These upgrades to the console make it a more practicable option for gaming. Moreover, gamers can add the $70 disc drive to it down the line and increase the number of games to play.

In addition, the PS5 slimline models will replace the vanilla PS5 consoles over the next few months. So, you might not get to choose between the new launch and the Digital console.

There aren't many reasons to love the older console over the new slim model. The refresh isn't any worse than the PS5 Digital. Instead, it adds some extra storage and reduces the overall footprint.

However, if you find a solid deal on the 2020 console, especially in a desperate move by some retailers to clear out old stock, grab the model. All games will play exactly the same on both versions of the PlayStation 5.

However, if you don't get lucky and are shopping for a gaming console this Black Friday and holiday season, we recommend waiting out for the new launches. The slimline models will debut in mid-November. At $449, the extra features and flexibility they bring to the table are worth it.