Best Black Swan teams for Honkai Star Rail Memory of Chaos

With the launch of the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update, Black Swan debuted in the game along with the 4-star character Misha. Trailblazers who want to challenge one of the title’s end-game activities, Memory of Chaos, after summoning Black Swan may wonder what the best teams for it are.

As mentioned before, Memory of Chaos is one of Honkai Star Rail’s end-game activities, where players must conquer a total of 12 stages to earn various rewards, including Stellar Jades.

This article lists the best teams for Black Swan to clear the Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail.

Disclaimer: This article is highly subjective and solely reflects the author’s opinion.

What are the best Black Swan teams for Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail?

Black Swan, Bronya, Silver Wolf, Fu Xuan

A team featuring Black Swan, Bronya, Silver Wolf, and Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Black Swan - (Main DPS)

- (Main DPS) Bronya - (Primary support/Buffer)

- (Primary support/Buffer) Silver Wolf - (Support/Debuffer)

- (Support/Debuffer) Fu Xuan - (Tank)

This Honkai Star Rail hypercarry team composition boasts Black Swan as the main DPS unit. The team focuses on dealing DoT (Damage over Time) damage, which Black Swan excels at.

Bronya boosts Black Swan's overall damage rate with her abilities. Meanwhile, Silver Wolf makes adversaries vulnerable to Black Swan’s damage by inflicting various debuffs on them. Fu Xuan soaks up the majority of the incoming damage dealt by the enemies to make sure her allies do not get struck by a killing blow.

Kafka, Black Swan, Ruan Mei, Huohuo

A team featuring Kafka, Black Swan, Ruan Mei, and Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

Kafka - (Main DPS)

- (Main DPS) Black Swan - (Secondary DPS)

- (Secondary DPS) Ruan Mei - (Primary support/Buffer)

- (Primary support/Buffer) Huohuo - (Support/Healer)

In this Honkai Star Rail team composition, Kafka serves the role of the main DPS unit. Black Swan assists her by dealing absurd DoT Wind damage to opponents, while Kafka deals most of the damage as she is the main DPS of the team.

Meanwhile, Ruan Mei increases their DMG and bestows them with All-Type RES PEN, which boosts their damage substantially. Huohuo stays in the back lines while her allies fight and heals them whenever they take damage from their adversaries.

Black Swan, Guinaifen, Bronya, Luocha

A team featuring Black Swan, Guinaifen, Bronya, and Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

Black Swan - (Main DPS)

- (Main DPS) Guinaifen - (Secondary DPS)

- (Secondary DPS) Bronya - (Primary support/Buffer)

- (Primary support/Buffer) Luocha - (Support/Healer)

Black Swan is the main DPS of this team composition, which implies that she deals most of the damage. Guinaifen assists Black Swan on the battlefield by inflicting Burn on adversaries and dealing Fire damage to them.

Bronya, on the other hand, increases both of the DPS characters’ damage and CRIT DMG with her abilities. Meanwhile, Luocha watches over his team members to make sure they don’t get knocked down while fighting.

