Best Blades of Chaos skills in God of War Ragnarok: All skills and how to unlock

The Blades of Chaos make a return in God of War Ragnarok. Originating from the Greek saga of the series, they are Kratos' most iconic weapon, embodying the fire element.

In God of War Ragnarok, the Blades of Chaos have three skill trees: Technique, Ranged, and Melee. The best skills in each of the trees are listed below.

Hyperion Pull and other great Blades of Chaos skills in God of War Ragnarok

While each tree offers a different aspect of the weapon, the best ones to unlock first are as follows:

Best Blades of Chaos Technique skill - Flame Whiplash: While there are a lot of Blades of Chaos Technique skills, none is as effective at a lower level as Flame Whiplash. Mashing the triangle button will let Kratos charge up the blades with fire, dealing flame damage alongside melee damage.

Best Blades of Chaos Ranged skill - Hyperion Pull: The first Blade of Chaos Ranged skill one should unlock is Hyperion Pull. It lets Kratos yank grounded enemies closer for a damaging melee hit or slam aerial enemies into the ground dealing damage.

Best Blades of Chaos Melee skill - Chaotic Rampage: While normal light and heavy attacks are useful, Chaotic Rampage takes the melee attack to another level. Holding R1 leads to a fury of attacks, leaving no opportunity for the enemy to retaliate.

Let's now take a closer look at all of the Blades of Chaos skills in God of War Ragnarok, along with their in-game descriptions.

All Technique, Ranged, and Melee skills for Blade of Chaos in God of War Ragnarok

The Blades of Chaos are arguably the most iconic weapon of the Ghost of Sparta. From his Greek Saga to Norse Saga, all the iconic weapons have evolved over decades. Let's take a closer look at all the skill trees in God of War Ragnarok.

Technique

The Technique Skill Tree for the Blades of Chaos in God of War Ragnarok focuses on its fire elemental attacks. From Flame Whiplash to Furious Immolation, here's a look at all the skills in the skill tree in God of War Ragnarok.

Flame Whiplash I - Mash (Triangle) to imbue one Blade of Chaos with fire. Fully charge for follow-up attacks to have maximum effect.

- Mash (Triangle) to imbue one Blade of Chaos with fire. Fully charge for follow-up attacks to have maximum effect. Scorched Sweep I (Stun) - Press (R1) during Flame Whiplash slash enemies and apply moderate Burn. If Flame Whiplash is completely charged, form a wave of fire from where the ground was struck.

(Stun) - Press (R1) during Flame Whiplash slash enemies and apply moderate Burn. If Flame Whiplash is completely charged, form a wave of fire from where the ground was struck. Scorched Sweep II - Striking an enemy during its attack with Scorched Sweep greatly increases the damage dealt.

- Striking an enemy during its attack with Scorched Sweep greatly increases the damage dealt. Scorched Sweep III - The fire wave by a fully charged Scorched Sweep is stronger and extends farther.

- The fire wave by a fully charged Scorched Sweep is stronger and extends farther. Scorched Earth I (Damage) - Press (R2) during Flame Whiplash to spike the Blade down and form a serious Burn explosion. If Flame Whiplash is fully charged, trigger a hazard of smaller follow-up detonations.

(Damage) - Press (R2) during Flame Whiplash to spike the Blade down and form a serious Burn explosion. If Flame Whiplash is fully charged, trigger a hazard of smaller follow-up detonations. Scorched Earth II - Striking an enemy during its attack with Scorched Earth seriously augments the damage dealt.

- Striking an enemy during its attack with Scorched Earth seriously augments the damage dealt. Scorched Earth III - The fiery hazard created by fully charged Scorched Earth has improved damage and size.

- The fiery hazard created by fully charged Scorched Earth has improved damage and size. Flame Whiplash II - Flame Whiplash can be instantly charged when (triangle) is pressed after any Blades of Chaos attack.

- Flame Whiplash can be instantly charged when (triangle) is pressed after any Blades of Chaos attack. Vaporize Frost - Blades Melee attacks against Frosted enemies deal bonus damage.

- Blades Melee attacks against Frosted enemies deal bonus damage. Immolation - Perform Melee Attacks quickly without sustaining damage to power up the Blades of Chaos and inflict Burn damage on every hit. Bonus to LUCK and RUNIC when activated.

- Perform Melee Attacks quickly without sustaining damage to power up the Blades of Chaos and inflict Burn damage on every hit. Bonus to LUCK and RUNIC when activated. Furious Immolation - While Immolation is full, press (L1 + Triangle) to trigger. Improves all Blades of Chaos Melee Attacks with Burning explosions that create additional Rage for a duration.

Range

Equipped with two chains, the Blades of Chaos allow Kratos to use ranged attacks. From pulling enemies close to sending a fiery pulse down the chain, here's a look at all of the Ranged Skills for Blades of Chaos in God of War Ragnarok.

Hyperion Pull (Damage) - While aiming, press (R1) to impale a grounded enemy and yank them forward, launching weaker foes once they reach. Airborne enemies are instead bashed into the ground.

(Damage) - While aiming, press (R1) to impale a grounded enemy and yank them forward, launching weaker foes once they reach. Airborne enemies are instead bashed into the ground. Hyperion Grapple I (Stun) - After impaling an enemy with Hyperion Pull, hold (R1) to launch forward towards grounded enemies to generate an impact with high Stun. Airborne enemies are instead slammed into the ground.

(Stun) - After impaling an enemy with Hyperion Pull, hold (R1) to launch forward towards grounded enemies to generate an impact with high Stun. Airborne enemies are instead slammed into the ground. Hyperion Grapple II - Striking a grounded enemy with Hyperion Grapple causes a fiery impact that sends burning sparks forward, damaging foes behind your victim.

- Striking a grounded enemy with Hyperion Grapple causes a fiery impact that sends burning sparks forward, damaging foes behind your victim. Blazing Surge (Damage) - While aiming, press (R2) to impale an enemy and send a fiery pulse down a chain, dealing Burn damage.

(Damage) - While aiming, press (R2) to impale an enemy and send a fiery pulse down a chain, dealing Burn damage. Blazing Explosion I (Damage) - After impaling an enemy with Blazing Surge, hold (R2) to throw the other Blade into the target. Send a fiery energy pulse down both chains to generate a damaging explosion dealing massive burn.

(Damage) - After impaling an enemy with Blazing Surge, hold (R2) to throw the other Blade into the target. Send a fiery energy pulse down both chains to generate a damaging explosion dealing massive burn. Blazing Explosion II - Significantly augments the blast radius of Blazing Explosion.

Melee

Melee attacks are the most common go-to attacks for Kratos, be it with the Leviathan Axe or Blades of Chaos.

Whether it is Rushing Chaos or Chaotic Rampage, the melee attacks deal devastating damage to enemies. Here's a look at all the skills in the Melee Skill Tree of the Blades of Chaos in God of War Ragnarok.

Rushing Chaos - While sprinting, Press (R1) to leap forward toward an enemy with Blades in hand for a rapid spinning slash that hits multiple times.

- While sprinting, Press (R1) to leap forward toward an enemy with Blades in hand for a rapid spinning slash that hits multiple times. Spinning Chaos - While evading, hold (L) forward and Press (R1) to perform a leaping spin attack, effectively knocking falling enemies back into the air.

- While evading, hold (L) forward and Press (R1) to perform a leaping spin attack, effectively knocking falling enemies back into the air. Chaos Slam - Use in combat to boost tier. While sprinting, Press (R2) to leap into the air and perform a powerful chain slam attack that Launches weaker enemies.

- Use in combat to boost tier. While sprinting, Press (R2) to leap into the air and perform a powerful chain slam attack that Launches weaker enemies. Chaotic Rampage I - Hold (R1) to unleash a high-damage flurry of attacks on a single foe with the Blades in hand.

- Hold (R1) to unleash a high-damage flurry of attacks on a single foe with the Blades in hand. Evasive Embers - While evading, hold (L) back and Press (R1) to send out sparks that apply Burn to a large area in front. Deals increased damage to enemies right in front of Kratos.

- While evading, hold (L) back and Press (R1) to send out sparks that apply Burn to a large area in front. Deals increased damage to enemies right in front of Kratos. Rising Chaos - Use in combat to increase tier. Hold (R2) to swipe the Blades upward and launch nearby enemies into the air.

- Use in combat to increase tier. Hold (R2) to swipe the Blades upward and launch nearby enemies into the air. Chaotic Rampage II - Extends Chaotic Rampage with an additional attack.

- Extends Chaotic Rampage with an additional attack. Chaotic Rampage III - Adds a strong finisher to Chaotic Rampage.

- Adds a strong finisher to Chaotic Rampage. Plume of Chaos - A Heavy Attack Finisher at the end of the Light Attack Combo. press (R1, R1, R1, R1, R1, R2) to perform. It inflicts massive Burn damage and Launches enemies.

God of War Ragnarok is the second and final part of the Norse Saga. Players can check it out on PS4 and PS5.

