Best Cattle (Lufel) build guide in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Cattle, or Lufel, is a 4-star rarity character in Persona 5: The Phantom X. He is a Fire element character and serves as a Medic for the team. His kit can restore health, buff allies’ attack with Starfire, and increase Fire damage. Lufel is the first character you get and helps your team survive during early-game content. You can use him as a reliable support character for the Fire team.

Here’s everything you need to know for building Lufel or Cattle in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

Best Revelation Cards for Cattle in Persona 5: The Phantom X

You can use two Revelation Cards in P5X to build Lufel in Persona 5: The Phantom X. Your first option is Love; it is the best Revelation Card for this Medic character. Its two-set effect increases his healing ability, and four-set buffs his healing ability further if he is treating an ally with less than 50% HP.

Another best Revelation Card for Lufel is Prosperity. Its two-set effect reduces the incoming damage, and the four-set lets him start the battle with a 25% Highlight charge.

Overview (Image via ATLUS)

Here are the recommended main stats for the Revelation Cards:

Star: Attack

Moon: Healing effect

Sky: Attack

Best Weapons for Cattle in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Here are the best Persona 5: The Phantom X Weapons you should aim for while building Cattle:

Fallen Angel Wing (5-star): At rank 1, it increases his healing effect by 22%. The weapon also increases the healing the allies receive by 4.5% and their Attack by 22% for every Starfire stack.

At rank 1, it increases his healing effect by 22%. The weapon also increases the healing the allies receive by 4.5% and their Attack by 22% for every Starfire stack. Lava Flame (4-star): At rank 1, it increases Attack by 12%. When Starfire is active, the weapon increases the healing effect by 6.9% for every Starfire stack.

Undeniably, the best weapon for him is the Fallen Angel Wing. If you can’t get your hands on it, Lava Flame is the ideal alternative. You can increase the character’s healing effect and the party’s damage output with it.

Skill priority

Skills priority (Image via ATLUS)

Here is the best order to upgrade his skills in Persona 5: The Phantom X:

Skill 3 (Healing Satellite) > Skill 1 (Owl Fire) > Skill 2 (Owl Green) > Thief Tactics

Best teams for Cattle in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Below is the list of the best team options for Cattle in Persona 5:

Panther+Key+Okkyan

Wonder’s Personas

Baphomet: Fire Damage Taken

Dionysus: Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage

Sturt: Defense Down

Dominion: Attack Up, Damage Up

Joker+Rin+Okkyan

Wonder’s Personas

Alice: Curse Damage Taken

Dionysus: Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage

Surt: Defense Down

Dominion: Attack UP, Damage Up

Lufel works excellently with Panther or Ann Takamaki by creating a condition that boosts the latter’s Fire damage output with his Skill 1 and Burn effect. You can also pair him with 4-star characters, Closer and Mont, for the early-game content.

