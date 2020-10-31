Over the years, characters have become a crucial part of Garena Free Fire. Currently, this game offers over 30 of them, with each one, except Adam and Eve, having abilities.

One of the unique aspects of characters is that users can combine their skills (abilities). Hence, players look for the best character combinations that could help them in-game.

In this article, we discuss the best character combination in Free Fire without DJ Alok.

Most potent non-DJ Alok character combination in Free Fire

Character Combination: K + Kelly + Moco + A124

#1 K (Ability – Master of All)

K in Free Fire

In-game description: ‘K is a professor and jiu-jitsu expert.’

His ability has two modes:

Jiujitsu Mode: Allies within a radius of 6m receive a 500% increase in their EP conversion rate.

Psychology Mode: Restores 2 EP every three seconds with up to 100 EP.

Regardless of the mode, the max EP will be increased by 50, and the mode switch has a cooldown of 20 seconds. With the increase in the level of the ability, only the psychology mode gets affected. At max level, players can recover 2 EP every two seconds with up to 150 EP.

#2 Kelly (Ability – Dash)

Kelly in Free Fire

In-game description: ‘Kelly is an athlete, a sprinter.’

At the first level, her ability increases the movement speed of the users by 1%. At character level 8 (max level), the speed increases by 6%, enabling them to move quicker.

#3 Moco (Ability – Hacker’s Eye)

Moco in Free Fire

In-game description – ‘Moco is an outstanding Hacker.’

Using ‘Hacker’s Eye,’ users will tag enemies upon being shot for 2 seconds at the base level. At ability level 6, the duration of the tag increases to 6 seconds. Also, the tagged location is shared with the users’ teammates which makes it easier in locating the enemy and taking the right decision.

#4 A124 (Ability – Thrill of Battle)

A124 in Free Fire

In-game description – ‘A124 is a robot made with modern technology.’

Thrill of Battle instantly converts 25 EP into HP and has a cooldown of 90 seconds. As the level increases, the ability enhances. At the maximum level, users can quickly convert 50 EP into HP. Also, the cooldown reduces to 60 seconds.

Why is this combination so lethal?

This group of characters is excellent for aggressive plays since K's ability synergizes quite well with A124. The psychology mode provides the users with EP, while the latter can instantly convert 50 of it directly into HP.

Kelly's ability comes in handy when rushing at foes or evading them. Simultaneously, Moco's passive ability will keep revealing the enemies' locations for a few seconds after they are tagged.

Some players might even feel they can replace Kelly's or A124's ability with Jota's and Jai's if they prefer rush gameplay. Eventually, it comes down to the preference and playing style of the gamer. For instance, for a passive player, Laura's ability might be more fruitful than Kelly's.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinions, and what may seem right to one person, may not be so to another.

