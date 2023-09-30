Best character to select from the free S rank selector in Punishing Gray Raven (PGR) (Ranked)

Kuro Game's Punishing Gray Raven (PGR) is a 3D action-adventure hack-and-slash game set in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity has been driven to extinction by a virus known as the Punishing virus. The game features an amazing plot as well as fantastic combat. It also has gacha components where players must use in-game currency to obtain characters and weaponry.

PGR's playable characters are associated with two ranks: A and S. Ones in the S-ranks are limited, but A-ranks are free. The game's creators occasionally give away a free S selector comprising year-one units to help new players acquire a foothold in the game and for old players to level up their characters. The most recent patch, "Across the Ruined Sea," added such a selector, which can be obtained after completing a sequence of assignments.

Let's go over these units, and perhaps this will help you decide which character to choose if you're new to PGR or an experienced Commandant.

Best S rank starter unit to choose in PGR (ranked)

10) Karerina: Ember

Karen remains one of the most famous characters, especially now with her Dark form (Image via Kuro Game)

Karerina: Ember is a fire attacker introduced as a substitute for the A-ranked fire attacker, Lee: Palefire. However, Palefire got buffed with a unique set of skills called Leap, which made him the king of fire attackers again. Karerina remains the lowest in this list because the Ember frame won't ever be viable, as Lee will get a new S-ranked frame called Hyperreal soon, which will be a fire powerhouse.

9) Lee: Entropy

The entropy frame at least got some cool attack animation (Image via Kuro Game)

The PGR community's favorite male character is definitely Gray Raven's tech expert, Lee. However, his physical frame Entropy suffers the same fate as poor Karerina: Ember. Lee was outclassed by several units, and with the introduction of Bianca: Stigmata in the latest patch, it's basically game over for Entropy.

8) Nanami: Pulse

Nanami is one of the most fun characters in the game with a solid backstory (Image via Kuro Game)

Nanami's Pulse frame was the game's only fire tank for the longest time. She provides an elemental resistance shred that hugely benefitted the fire team. But in a game like PGR, damage is everything for faster clears. Nanami: Pulse got outclassed by her own variant, Nanami: Starfarer. Regardless, she can be a good pick, as Starfarer is a limited frame and can only be obtained via rerun banners.

7) Alpha: Crimson Abyss

What secret lies behind the mysterious white-haired construct who calls herself Alpha (Image via Kuro Game)

Alpha is the golden child of the PGR community. She is one of the most fun units you can play with, even though she has a bit of a learning curve. Her Crimson Abyss frame was the game's most potent physical damage dealer. However, with Bianca receiving a new physical attacker frame called Stigmata, she became outdated. Players who are not going to invest in Stigmata, although highly recommended to do so, can pick up Alpha: Crimson Abyss for a physical team.

6) Kamui: Tenebrion

The best bro one can ask for is definitely Kamui (Image via Kuro Game)

Kamui's dark tank frame Tenebrion is still one of the top selections from the Free S rank selector. Despite the fact that Karerina's Scire frame can outclass him, players seeking to conserve some black cards can grab the Tenebrion frame to serve as their tank for a dark squad. He provides good damage despite having been in the game for a long time.

5) Liv: Luminance

Gray Raven's own medic Liv has some meta-defining frames (Image via Kuro)

For a long time, Liv: Luminance was regarded as one of the poorest options available from the free S rank Selector. The PGR community saw her as a glorified version of her physical B-ranked frame, Eclipse. However, her new Leap buff has elevated her to the spot of the top support for a Physical squad. She is a highly recommended selection for anyone trying to form a Physical team and will remain meta for a long time.

4) Bianca: Veritas

Bianca's Veritas frame is definitely one of the topmost DPS in the game (Image via Kuro Game)

Bianca: Veritas is one of the only two lightning DPS in the game, the other being Lucia's A-rank frame, Dawn. She vastly outclasses Dawn and is a recommended selection even if you already have Vera: Garnet, the game's strongest lightning unit. However, in a hilarious twist of fate, Alpha's new Crimson Weave frame will annihilate her in terms of damage in a few months. But until then, she can provide your lightning team with a significant boost.

3) Luna: Laurel

We can only hope to see Luna make a glorious return as a Gen 2 unit (Image via Kuro Game)

Luna is the dark team's queen. She is a dark attacker who will continue to be the top dark damage dealer in PGR until she passes her throne to her companion, Lamia. Luna is highly recommended since her playstyle is satisfying and will be in the meta for quite a while.

2) Rosetta: Rigor

PGR players can always relate Rosetta to the Narwhal soundtrack from the game (Image via Kuro Game)

Rosetta has been the physical team's tank for a long time and isn't going anywhere anytime soon. With her ultimate, she is a physical boss killer, and the quantity of defense shred she provides assists the physical squad in taking down hordes of foes. She gains much greater power now that she has the Leap bonuses in her kit. Players who want a strong physical team should absolutely get her.

1) Lucia: Plume

Alongside her teammates Wanshi and Chrome: Glory, she carries the ice team (Image via Kuro Game)

Lucia, the captain of Gray Raven, remains the only ice attacker in PGR. The release of Chrome: Glory, the game's first S-rank ice Tank, resolved several problems for the ice squad. Her quick burst damage can take out foes and is useful against bosses who are weak to ice. She should be your first choice because she will be the sole ice attacker for quite some time.