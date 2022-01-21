Best characters for beginners in Windjammers 2

Windjammers 2 was released worldwide on January 20 in a sequel to the famous arcade, released nearly 30 years ago in 1994.

Windjammers 2 has been developed and published by Dotemu and is now available on multiple platforms, including the next-generation consoles. The best aspect of the game is the hardcore fun it has managed to stick to, despite being in a generation of complex games.

But Windjammers 2 brings the best from its predecessor and upgrades it to match modern times. While the game looks too simple at first, it's hard to master. It becomes important for beginner players to choose characters that are easier to play with at the start. There are 10 playable characters and each character has its unique strengths and weaknesses.

Best beginner characters to master in Windjammers 2

The core attributes of every character are Speed and Power. Characters range between por-speed, pro-power, or of the balanced type. Thankfully, players have a great option of each type to suit their playstyles.

Sophie De Lys - Speed

Sophie was not there in the original game and has been a recent addition. She is one of the fastest characters in the game and her shots are extremely fast. Her charged shots are some of the best in the game and leave the opponent unsure about which way the shot is going to go.

To make Sophie even better, her pro-speed nature doesn't sacrifice the power part as she has enough to drive the opponent into the goal with her charged shots.

Max Hurricane - Power

Ponza / Gordon @PonzaLT Confirmed: There's a Canadian in Windjammers 2 right now.



(Everything is subject to change without warning)



H-Max is "Hurricane" Max. He has Biaggi's super. He looks like a former wrestler. Confirmed: There's a Canadian in Windjammers 2 right now.(Everything is subject to change without warning)H-Max is "Hurricane" Max. He has Biaggi's super. He looks like a former wrestler. https://t.co/eDgkViSzGN

Max Hurricane is slow and lacking in mobility and that's where his only weakness is. His power in the game is incredible and is perfect for players who are just starting. Like Sophie, Max is a new entrant to the sequel and has devastating power in his throws. His charged shots are not only powerful, but they hug the walls and it is difficult for the opponent to guess, lest aside from save it.

Loris Biaggi - Balanced

Loris Biaggi is the perfect choice for beginner players who want to take a balanced path. His speed helps him cover all the areas on the pitch which is an excellent ability to have to counter the opponent's throws. His charge shot is tough to tackle, and his normal throws become extremely difficult if the court is close. On hitting the walls, his shots go haywire and become a nightmare for an opponent to counter.

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen