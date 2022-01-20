Will Windjammers 2 feature crossplay across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox?

With Windjammers 2 officially releasing today, fans of the arcade original are curious if the cult classic will feature crossplay across the various platforms.

Unfortunately, the title will only feature crossplay features between Xbox and PC for now. This means that PlayStation and Nintendo users will be confined to their platforms, which many fans find pretty surprising as the port of the original game was set to be released on the Nintendo Switch and PS, with no plans for Xbox.

Windjammers 2 @Windjammers



Start the year off right with



Dive into pure arcade nostalgia and check out what we've been up to during all these years of development at



youtu.be/LI0F5CkYR40

Special thanks to Alex Pilot and BEHIND-THE-COURTS 🥏Start the year off right with #Windjammers2 making-of!Dive into pure arcade nostalgia and check out what we've been up to during all these years of development at @Dotemu Special thanks to Alex Pilot and @PAON_DP BEHIND-THE-COURTS 🥏 Start the year off right with #Windjammers2 making-of! Dive into pure arcade nostalgia and check out what we've been up to during all these years of development at @Dotemu. 🎬youtu.be/LI0F5CkYR40💙Special thanks to Alex Pilot and @PAON_DP https://t.co/BKyuEVj7mm

Publishers, DotEmu, have not provided any official information as to why they went with this decision. However, a big part of the community is quite happy that the title is up for grabs in Game Pass.

It’s a low-stake investment for those not aware of the original arcade version of the game. And while Windjammer 2 sees a lot of improvements from the previous title, it still plays out in quite the same way.

Windjammers 2 drops today: What to expect?

To those unaware, Windjammers was an arcade original seeing a second iteration almost 30 years later. It has garnered a significant amount of cult following over the years, making the latest title one of the most anticipated by fans from across the world.

In Windjammers 2, there will be significantly more focus on the game's competitive side, and its online multiplayer aspect will be one of its highlighting features. While DotEmu is yet to provide official information on whether the game will have cross-platform in future updates or not, fans remain hopeful.

Crossplay and cross-platform features are growing in popularity with recent titles, may they be open-world coops or competitive games.

So with DotEmu’s latest online title not featuring it left a lot desiring for PlayStation and Nintendo owners who can only play the more competitive aspect with others who have purchased the same on a common device.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha