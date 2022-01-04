Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Rainbow Six Extraction, and other upcoming games of January 2022

It’s a brand new year, which means new video games are about to hit the market. While the January 2022 schedule may not be as loaded as other months, like February, there are still titles being released this month that are worth discussing.
Readers should remember that the first half of the year isn’t generally known for stellar titles. But January 2022 has some noteworthy names. However, some of them, like God of War, Monster Hunter Rise, and Uncharted Legacy of Thieves, are ports of previously released titles.
January 2022 promises to kick off the year on a high
Aside from God of War, Monster Hunter Rise, and Uncharted, two of the most anticipated titles are Pokemon Legends Arceus and Rainbow Six Extraction.
Pokemon, an iconic franchise, has often been criticized for remaining reasonably static since 1996 and not evolving. Pokemon Legends Arceus is a new direction for the franchise, taking place in the past of the Hisui region. The game promises to bring innovation to the franchise. So far, it looks promising.
Rainbow Six Extraction originally began as a limited outbreak mode for Rainbow Six Siege. Looking at the popularity of the co-op zombie shooter mode, Ubisoft decided to expand on it with the upcoming Rainbow Six Extraction. Originally named Rainbow Six Quarantine, the game has received a mixed reaction from the community.
Release schedule for January 2022
- Insomnis (PC) - January 7
- Super Sami Roll (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - January 9
- Picross S7 (Nintendo Switch) - January 10
- Monster Hunter Rise (PC) - January 12
- The Last Friend (Nintendo Switch) - January 13
- Rescue Party: Live! (PC) - January 13
- God of War (PC) - January 14
- Blackwind (PC, macOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch) - January 20
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Stadia) - January 20
- Deflector (PC, Nintendo Switch) - January 20
- Pupperazzi (PC, Xbox One) - January 20
- Startup Panic (PC) - January 20
- Windjammers 2 (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Stadia, Nintendo Switch) - January 20
- Expeditions: Rome (PC) - January 20
- Needy Streamer Overload (macOS, PC) - January 21
- Hidden Deep (PC) - January 24
- Kingdom of the Dead (PC) - January 26
- Cogen: Sword of Rewind - January 27
- Wanderer (PC) - January 27
- Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch) - January 27
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PlayStation 5) - January 28
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Nintendo Switch) - January 28
- Wanderer (PlayStation 4) - January 2022
- Mortal Online 2 (PC) - January 2022
- Ikai (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch) - January 2022
- Tannenberg (PlayStation 5) - January 2022
- Verdun (PlayStation 5) - January 2022
- Rugby 22 (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - January 2022
- Cricket 22 (Nintendo Switch) - January 2022
- Corpse Factory (PC, Nintendo Switch) - January 2022
- Kerpleth (PC) - January 2022
- Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heros (PC, Nintendo Switch) - January 2022
- Sucker for Love (PC) - January 2022
- Marauder (PC) - January 2022
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Some of the above-mentioned titles don’t have a fixed date, instead of a release window of January 2022. As such, some of them might be delayed, but the rest are scheduled to be released in January.