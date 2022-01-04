Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Rainbow Six Extraction, and other upcoming games of January 2022

It’s a brand new year, which means new video games are about to hit the market. While the January 2022 schedule may not be as loaded as other months, like February, there are still titles being released this month that are worth discussing.

Readers should remember that the first half of the year isn’t generally known for stellar titles. But January 2022 has some noteworthy names. However, some of them, like God of War, Monster Hunter Rise, and Uncharted Legacy of Thieves, are ports of previously released titles.

January 2022 promises to kick off the year on a high

Aside from God of War, Monster Hunter Rise, and Uncharted, two of the most anticipated titles are Pokemon Legends Arceus and Rainbow Six Extraction.

Benji-Sales @BenjiSales It's looking like a seriously awesome first half of 2022 for PlayStation



• God of War PC - January 14th

• Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - January 28th

• Sifu - February 8th

• Horizon Forbidden West - February 18th

• Gran Turismo 7 - March 4th

• Forspoken May 24th It's looking like a seriously awesome first half of 2022 for PlayStation• God of War PC - January 14th• Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - January 28th• Sifu - February 8th• Horizon Forbidden West - February 18th• Gran Turismo 7 - March 4th• Forspoken May 24th https://t.co/LE2o7ljg4H

Pokemon, an iconic franchise, has often been criticized for remaining reasonably static since 1996 and not evolving. Pokemon Legends Arceus is a new direction for the franchise, taking place in the past of the Hisui region. The game promises to bring innovation to the franchise. So far, it looks promising.

Rainbow Six Extraction originally began as a limited outbreak mode for Rainbow Six Siege. Looking at the popularity of the co-op zombie shooter mode, Ubisoft decided to expand on it with the upcoming Rainbow Six Extraction. Originally named Rainbow Six Quarantine, the game has received a mixed reaction from the community.

Release schedule for January 2022

Insomnis (PC) - January 7

Super Sami Roll (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - January 9

Picross S7 (Nintendo Switch) - January 10

Monster Hunter Rise (PC) - January 12

The Last Friend (Nintendo Switch) - January 13

Rescue Party: Live! (PC) - January 13

God of War (PC) - January 14

Blackwind (PC, macOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch) - January 20

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Stadia) - January 20

Deflector (PC, Nintendo Switch) - January 20

Pupperazzi (PC, Xbox One) - January 20

Startup Panic (PC) - January 20

Windjammers 2 (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Stadia, Nintendo Switch) - January 20

Expeditions: Rome (PC) - January 20

Needy Streamer Overload (macOS, PC) - January 21

Hidden Deep (PC) - January 24

Kingdom of the Dead (PC) - January 26

Cogen: Sword of Rewind - January 27

Wanderer (PC) - January 27

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch) - January 27

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PlayStation 5) - January 28

Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Nintendo Switch) - January 28

Wanderer (PlayStation 4) - January 2022

Mortal Online 2 (PC) - January 2022

Ikai (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch) - January 2022

Tannenberg (PlayStation 5) - January 2022

Verdun (PlayStation 5) - January 2022

Rugby 22 (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - January 2022

Cricket 22 (Nintendo Switch) - January 2022

Corpse Factory (PC, Nintendo Switch) - January 2022

Kerpleth (PC) - January 2022

Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heros (PC, Nintendo Switch) - January 2022

Sucker for Love (PC) - January 2022

Marauder (PC) - January 2022

Also Read Article Continues below

Some of the above-mentioned titles don’t have a fixed date, instead of a release window of January 2022. As such, some of them might be delayed, but the rest are scheduled to be released in January.

Edited by Srijan Sen