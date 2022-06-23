Best characters for Memory of Dust in Genshin Impact

Memory of Dust is a niche Catalyst that only has a few good users in Genshin Impact. Those who need a refresher of what Memory of Dust should know that this is its effect:

"Increases Shield Strength by 20/25/30/35/40%. Scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 4/5/6/7/8% for 8s. Max 5 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by a shield, this ATK increase effect is increased by 100%."

The varying numbers are due to Refinement Levels. Only two Catalysts in Genshin Impact 2.7 can create shields. This means that other Catalyst users would have to rely on another character to make shields for them to benefit from this effect.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer

Ningguang and Yanfei are the most efficient Memory of Dust users in Genshin Impact

Ningguang is the most notable user (Image via HoYoverse)

The two main effects of Memory of Dust largely revolve around Shield Strength and ATK. If a Catalyst user doesn't use any shields, the former buff is useless. They can rely on external shielders to help them out, but they often have better Catalysts to use in those scenarios.

Thus, it's worth looking at the two main users of this little book. The two Catalyst users who can create shields are:

Ningguang

Yanfei

Ningguang creates shields via the Crystallize Elemental Reaction. Crystallize happens whenever Geo reacts with Pyro, Electro, Cryo or Hydro. A little shard will drop when this happens, and players can pick it up to get a corresponding shield.

Keep in mind that Ningguang's Elemental Skill is not a shield. It might look like a giant shield covering a specific area, but it's not classified as a shield in Genshin Impact. Instead, it's a Geo Construct.

Still, Ningguang can easily trigger Crystallize, making her a capable user of this weapon.

Yanfei can use it well, although it requires a lot of good CRIT RATE/CRIT DMG artifact stats (Image via HoYoverse)

The second user to talk about is Yanfei. Genshin Impact players who look at her Elemental Skill, Burst and Passive won't see any shields. Instead, her shields are located in her fourth Constellation. Ergo, Travelers must have a C4 Yanfei to create Pyro shields effectively.

Yanfei's C4 effect creates a shield that can absorb up to 45% of her max HP for 15 seconds when she uses her Elemental Burst. This effect synergizes with Memory of Dust's effect, and the extra ATK boost is also appreciated.

Klee can use it, but it's only advised if the player doesn't have better Catalysts for her (Image via HoYoverse)

Other Catalyst users could theoretically use Memory of Dust in Genshin Impact, but it wouldn't be optimal to do so.

For example, Klee is a good DPS option with cheaper alternatives like The Widsith and Dodoco Tales. Similarly, some Catalyst users have no need to boost their ATK. A good example would be Barbara, who is a terrible option for this weapon in every non-meme scenario.

As of Genshin Impact 2.7, only Ningguang and a C4 Yanfei can effectively use this weapon. Future Catalyst users who can somehow create shields will also be able to use it well (although whether or not it's their best option is a different story).

