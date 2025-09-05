Best characters to reroll for in Kaiju No. 8 The Game

The Kaiju No. 8 gacha game launched recently on August 31, 2025, for iOS and Android devices. Although the developers have announced a PC version, details regarding its release on Steam are yet to be known. Fans can still play the mobile version, as it does not require much space.

Furthermore, players can wish for a variety of SSR characters, which are available on three different banners. Since it is a new game, many may be uncertain about which characters to reroll.

On that note, this article will list the five best SSR characters for which players can reroll in the latest gacha title, Kaiju No. 8 The Game.

Also read: Kaiju No. 8 The Game characters tier list (September 2025)

5 best SSR characters in Kaiju No. 8 The Game

1) Reno Ichikawa

Reno Ichikawa from the Kaiju No. 8 The Game (Image via Akatsuki Games Inc.)

Reno Ichikawa is the limited SSR whose banner was released on August 31, 2025. He is primarily a damage dealer who can also provide valuable contributions to your entire team. He applies Ice Crystals to enemies, and after other characters in your party deal damage to these enemies, they will take additional damage.

Furthermore, Reno can also spread these Ice Crystals to nearby enemies after using his skills. Lastly, he also reduces opponents' Physical and Elemental RES.

Reno deals a lot of damage on top of providing various buffs. Therefore, it would be wise to reroll for him, considering he provides a significant amount of value to the entire team.

2) Kaiju No. 8

Kaiju No. 8 from the game (Image via Akatsuki Games Inc.)

Kaiju No. 8 is another DPS who can dish out massive damage numbers due to the high base stats and buffs in his kit. The Combat Skill for this character instantly defeats any small-sized Kaiju that has below 50% HP. He can also protect other team members without consuming SP.

Furthermore, he has a special buff called Fighting Spirit, which increases his ATK, damage dealt, and Ultimate damage. He can also gain more stacks of this buff by taking hits from enemies.

Kaiju No. 8 is a standard banner character, and rerolling for him could be easier, since players get more pulls for this banner. He is an excellent pick if you are looking for DPS units that can deal high damage.

3) Gen Narumi

Gen Narumi from Kaiju No. 8 The Game (Image via Akatsuki Games Inc.)

Gen Narumi is another standard banner DPS unit that can wield dual elements, thanks to his kit's inclusion of the Slash and Shot elements. He excels at dealing with opponents who have a high Physical Resistance, since he can deal high Elemental damage.

Furthermore, some of his abilities have a big AoE, and he can target multiple small-sized Kaiju at once. He also has various buffs in his kit, which are activated based on whether his Ultimate Gauge skill is above or below 50%.

Since he has massive AoE attacks, it's advised to use him along with other characters like Soshiro, Rin, and Isao to clear multiple waves of enemies comfortably.

4) Isao Shinomiya

Isao Shinomiya from Kaiju No. 8 The Game (Image via Akatsuki Games Inc.)

Isao is primarily a Blunt Defender, who protects nearby teammates by providing them with a shield. He is special, since he is the only SSR unit with Defending skills.

Furthermore, when Isao or his teammates with a shield get attacked, Isao's DEF stat increases, which further increases the shield's strength. Allies protected by his shield also get additional DMG dealt buffs, which is helpful in increasing their damage.

Since Isao provides a lot of value to the whole team with his buffs and shield, it would be worth it to reroll for him. He is also the only SSR unit with Defender skills in the game, which further increases his value. He is a standard banner character, which makes it easier to reroll for him.

5) Mina Ashiro

Mina Ashiro from Kaiju No. 8 The Game (Image via Akatsuki Games Inc.)

Lastly, another standard banner SSR unit that you can reroll for is Mina Ashiro. She is a Shot-type Attacker who deals massive damage numbers through her special skills.

She also has self buffs in her kit, which increase her Normal attack and damage dealt to enemies. This is one of the main reasons why she can dish out high damage numbers. Furthermore, she is extremely good at dealing with giant-class Kaiju, since her passive increases the damage dealt to these enemy types.

However, Mina needs to be at above 80% HP at all times so that she can get an ATK buff. It is always recommended to pair her with a Defender unit so that she can have 100% uptime of her buffs.

