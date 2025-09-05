Kaiju No. 8 The Game is the newest title developed by Akatsuki Games Inc. for PC and mobile devices. Based on the Kaiju No. 8 manga and anime series, it features story and plot from the source material. The title has a turn-based combat system where characters' and enemies’ attributes and attack types make a difference. It has a total of 18 characters, with different playstyles and abilities.

Ad

If you’re playing this game and wondering which characters are best for your team, this guide is for you. It provides a complete tier list, ranking all available characters from best to worst.

Note: The tier list is subject to the writer’s opinion. Additionally, the character rankings in this tier list don’t apply to the Raid Battle game mode.

A complete Kaiju No. 8 The Game characters tier list for September 2025

Ad

Trending

Kaiju No. 8 The Game’s combat success depends on the robust team building and the type of characters you use to face the enemy. These characters have one of three roles: Attacker, Defender, or Support.

Breaking the enemy’s plate and exposing its core will be a priority during combat. Doing so pushes them back in the turn meter, reduces their ultimate gauge, and exposes them to increased damage. Additionally, an ally will also perform a follow-up attack right after destroying the plate.

Ad

You can break the plates by attacking them with the character matching the attribute of the enemy. There are two types of plates – Physical attribute plates and Elemental attribute plates.

Physical attribute plates comprise three attributes: Slash, Blunt, and Shot. Elemental attribute plates comprise five attributes: Fire, Ice, Wind, Lightning, and Water.

Additionally, some enemies have Common Plates that can be destroyed by any attribute, Physical or Elemental. Each character can have one or more attributes.

Ad

Keeping that in mind, here is a complete tier list including all available characters in the Kaiju No. 8 The Game.

All characters ranked from best to worst in Kaiju No. 8 The Game

SS-tier

Ad

You won’t go wrong with the SS-tier characters in Kaiju No. 8 The Game. They will help clear all content from the early to the end-game. Obtaining them should be your top priority. Here is the list:

Gen Narumi: He fills the attacker role and has the Slash and Shot attribute.

He fills the attacker role and has the Slash and Shot attribute. Reno Ichikawa (The Compatible User): He belongs to the attacker role and has the Ice and Shot attributes.

He belongs to the attacker role and has the Ice and Shot attributes. Isao Shinomiya: He belongs to the Defender role and has the Blunt attribute.

He belongs to the Defender role and has the Blunt attribute. Kaiju No. 8: He belongs to the attacker class and has the Blunt attribute.

Ad

Also check out: How well do you know Kaiju No. 8?

S-tier

If you’re a free-to-play Kaiju No. 8 The Game player, using S-tier characters will help your account progress smoothly. Although they can’t deal as much damage, support, or tank as SS-tier ones, they will help clear most content with the best results. Prioritize upgrading them to make yourself a robust squad. Here is the list:

Soshiro Hoshina: He is a Support-type character and has the Slash attribute.

He is a Support-type character and has the Slash attribute. Ryo Ikaruga: He belongs to the Support role and has the Shot attribute.

He belongs to the Support role and has the Shot attribute. Kikoru Shinomiya: He takes the attacker role and has the Slash attribute.

He takes the attacker role and has the Slash attribute. Soshira Hoshina (Hoshina-style Sword-Slay Technique): He belongs to the attacker role and has the Slash attribute.

Ad

A-tier

The A-tier characters in this Kaiju No. 8 The Game tier list are here to support SS and S-tier characters. While they can’t help you clear end-game content, you can use them to help SS and S-tier ones with the job. In fact, you can progress up to mid-game content smoothly with them. Here is their list:

Mina Ashiro: She takes the Support role and has the Shot attribute.

She takes the Support role and has the Shot attribute. Akari Minase: She takes the Defender role and has the Shot attribute.

She takes the Defender role and has the Shot attribute. Mina Ashiro (Off the Scale): She takes the role of attacker and has the Shot attribute.

She takes the role of attacker and has the Shot attribute. Rin Shinonome: She is an attacker-type character and has the Shot attribute.

Ad

B-tier

Ad

Use the B-tier characters if you have no better options in Kaiu No. 8 The Game. They are suited for clearing only early-game content. Upgrade them whenever necessary, and save your resources for SS-, S-, and A-tier units. Here is the list:

Kafka Hibino: He is the attacker-type character and has the Shot attribute.

He is the attacker-type character and has the Shot attribute. Kikoru Shinomiya: She is the attacker-type character and has the Slash attribute.

She is the attacker-type character and has the Slash attribute. Keiji Itami: He takes the role of a Supporter and has the Shot attribute.

He takes the role of a Supporter and has the Shot attribute. Iharu Furuhashi: He is a Supporter and has the Shot and Lightning attributes.

He is a Supporter and has the Shot and Lightning attributes. Kota Tachibana: He takes the role of a defender and has the Shot and Ice attributes.

Ad

C-tier

It’s better to avoid using the C-tier characters in Kaiju No. 8 The Game. They don’t provide much value to your team. You will have a hard time completing even early-game content with them. Here is the list:

Aoi Kaguragi: He takes the attacker role and has the Shot and Wind attributes.

He takes the attacker role and has the Shot and Wind attributes. Tae Nakanoshima: She takes the attacker role and has the Shot and Fire attributes.

She takes the attacker role and has the Shot and Fire attributes. Reno Ichikawa: He takes the attacker role and has the Shot attribute.

He takes the attacker role and has the Shot attribute. Eiji Hasegawa: He is an attacker with Blunt and Shot attributes.

He is an attacker with Blunt and Shot attributes. Haruichi Izimo: He is a Supporter with the Shot attribute.

Ad

All that said, keep in mind that you must use this or any tier list just as a reference. Build a team based on the characters in your squad and the type of gameplay you enjoy. Additionally, consider the enemy’s attribute before choosing a character for your team.

Lastly, the tier list changes whenever the developers introduce new content and characters in future updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.