Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7 review: Production I.G delivers well-timed character development for Reno and Iharu

Premiered on Saturday, August 30, 2025, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7 offers another thrilling installment that focuses on side character development, particularly Reno Ichikawa and Iharu Furuhashi. The story had already laid out that the newer generation will play a key role in humanity’s fight against Kaiju No. 9, thus Reno and Iharu’s growth arcs mark an important first step toward that future.Naoya Matsumoto’s manga is faithfully adapted under Production I.G’s seamless direction, with the studio highlighting supporting characters’ journeys through precise storytelling, fluid animation, and high-quality overall production.Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7 review: Production I.G gives Reno and Iharu their spotlightKaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7 summaryReno as he faces the Honju in Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7 (Image via Production I.G)Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7 covers chapters 60 to parts of chapter 63 of the manga. Titled Wall, it opens by diving into Iharu’s past. Once a top student in high school, he dreamed of one day standing alongside Defense Force legends like Isao, Narumi, and Mina. Yet in the present, those ambitions feel painfully out of reach.As Reno struggles with synchronization while training with No. 6’s weapon and ends up hospitalized, Iharu can only watch, frustrated by his own lack of progress. The narrative then shifts forward a month, where Reno finally takes on his first real mission as the wielder of No. 6’s suit. It’s a battle where Reno has to prove that he’s worthy of making the suit his own.The suit’s aura alone sends chills through the platoon even before he begins using it. Juugo admits he doubted Reno would be combat-ready so soon, yet his growth rate has proven remarkable, faster even than Kikoru’s, though his raw power still lags behind hers.Reno as he saves Iharu (Image via Production I.G)Reno is tasked with leading a platoon against a mole-type Honju with a 6.4 fortitude, and Juugo has set strict conditions that Reno must finish the job within ten minutes, before the suit drains too much of his lifespan. As the battle begins, Reno surges ahead, forcing Iharu to push himself just to keep pace. When Reno falters against a Yoju, Iharu tries to step up on his own but finds himself overwhelmed.Memories of how quickly his early brilliance dimmed haunt him, deepening his frustration. Reno rescues him and presses on, but the growing gap between them eats away at Iharu. The climax comes as Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7 pits Reno against the Kaiju boss, the Honju. With 43% synchronization, Reno freezes the beast but fails to reach its core.Desperate, he forces himself to 51%, a new record. While troop members cheer, thinking it’s a development, Juugo thinks it’s actually bad. True to his worries, this begins tearing Reno’s body apart, being unused to that much strain in such a short time. His eyes bleed, his muscles rupture, and his mind slips into obsession. The overwhelming Kaiju weapon slowly consumes him.Though Reno overwhelms the Honju with ice, he soon reaches his limit. Just when it seems Reno’s recklessness will mark his failure, Iharu steps in. He refuses to stand by any longer, pulls Reno out, and convinces Juugo to give them a little more time. He rebukes Reno to rely on his comrades instead of carrying the burden alone.Iharu then reveals his strategy to take down the Kaiju. He’ll distract the Honju so Reno can take the finishing blow. Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7 ends with Iharu charging ahead, while Reno prepares to take his decisive blow.Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7: Production, execution, and an overall reviewIn Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7, Production I.G again delivers a faithfully elevated adaptation. This installment shifts the spotlight entirely onto Reno and Iharu, stepping away from Kafka and the rest to fully explore their growth. Reno’s development takes center stage as he faces his trial in a real battle to prove whether he’s truly worthy of wielding the dangerous No. 6 weapon.At the same time, episode 7 carefully paves the groundwork for Iharu’s progress. Brief glimpses into his backstory and insecurities foreshadow his potential breakthrough. His contributions throughout the fight are also notable. He repeatedly pulls Reno back from the brink, first when the battle starts and then when Reno nearly loses himself to No. 6’s power, both critical instances.Iharu’s ability to step into Reno’s ice zone, where no one else could, is a clever hint at his untapped potential. Still, Reno stands as the MVP of Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7. His synchronization with No. 6 allows him to showcase remarkable strength, brought to life with impeccable animation, but the same power also threatens to consume him.Reno as he fights with No. 6's suit (Image via Production I.G)Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7 perfectly highlights the double-edged nature of wielding the most dangerous Numbers Weapon in the Defense Force, though Reno, as his body and mind begin to break under the strain. Right when he hits his lowest and is about to fail, Iharu pulls him out using the power of friendship. Their dynamic perfectly balances Reno the prodigy’s growth with Iharu’s subtle but equally significant role.Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7 maintains a well-paced intensity throughout. The adaptation remains faithful to the manga but also takes advantage of the audiovisual medium to heighten the impact. Production I.G’s direction ensures that every fight sequence flows smoothly, with precise timing and momentum build-up.Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 7 continues the anime’s peak standards in its audiovisual execution as well. The animation captures both Reno’s skill and the toll it takes on his body with dynamic, angular framing and motion. Seamlessly integrated flashbacks and perspective shifts offer emotional depth and relatable struggles while retaining the action's intensity.Complementing the visuals, the consistently impressive voice performances, and well-timed music composition elevate every moment, taking the viewing experience to newer heights.Final thoughtsKaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 6 marks an ideal setup for the final war as humanity's trump cards, the next generation characters, take the stage. Their development arcs lay the groundwork for their future roles, while providing a breather by moving the spotlight away from Kafka.With an immersive narrative and audiovisual experience, episode 7 gives viewers satisfying plot progression as Reno finally receives the focus he's long been due.