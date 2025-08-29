Dandadan season 2 episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the anime’s official sites, Dandadan season 2 episode 10 is set to be released on Friday, September 5, 2025, at 12:26 AM JST. In episode 9, aired on Friday, August 29, Okarun and Evil Eye’s rematch ends with a contract that Okarun would spar with him weekly if the yokai stops killing people and only fights him. With the Evil Eye situation settled for now, Jiji returns to normal life.Okarun, Peeney, and others help rebuild Momo’s house using nanoskin. Meanwhile, Evil Eye takes over Jiji and causes antics at school, while rumors of a &quot;golden ball&quot; emerge. With these developments, episode 10 is set to center on Okarun and Momo’s investigation into this golden orb.Dandadan season 2 episode 10 release date, time, and countdownOkarun vs. Evil Eye rematch (Image via Science SARU)As previously stated, Dandadan season 2 episode 10, titled &quot;The Secret Art of Being Attractive,&quot; is scheduled for release in Japan on Friday, September 5, 2025, at 12:26 AM JST. Due to time zone differences, most international fans can watch the English-subbed version earlier, on Thursday, September 4, at varying times.The release timings for Dandadan season 2 episode 10 in different parts of the world are as follows:Time ZonesDateTimePacific Daylight TimeThursday, September 48:26 AMCentral Daylight TimeThursday, September 410:26 AMEastern Daylight TimeThursday, September 411:26 AMGreenwich Mean TimeThursday, September 43:26 PMCentral European Summer TimeThursday, September 45:26 AMIndian Standard TimeThursday, September 48:56 PMPhilippines Standard TimeThursday, September 411:26 PMAustralian Central Standard TimeFriday, September 512:56 AMWhere to watch Dandadan season 2 episode 10?Dandadan season 2 episode 10 will air across 28 MBS/TBS-affiliated stations under their &quot;Super Anime-ism TURBO&quot; slot on Friday, September 5, 2025, at 12:26 AM JST in Japan. Subsequent broadcasts are set for later that day on AT-X at 10:30 PM JST, and on BS NTV on Wednesday, September 10, at 12:30 AM JST.Viewers in Japan can also watch the next episode of this Summer 2025 anime on various streaming platforms, such as ABEMA, d Anime Store, Disney+, DMM TV, Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, Bandai Channel, and U-NEXT, among others.For international fans, this sequel series is streaming on major global platforms, including Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll, allowing fans to enjoy the episodes worldwide.A brief recap of Dandadan season 2 episode 9Momo and Jiji (Image via Science SARU)Dandadan season 2 episode 9, titled I Want to Rebuild the House, opens with Okarun facing Evil Eye in a rematch, but this time he overwhelms the yokai, blasting him straight into Momo’s house with his full-throttle. Evil Eye finds it thrilling and demands they continue the fight. Okarun, however, refuses, stating the yokai is too weak.He conditions Evil Eye that he’ll only spar with the yokai once a week if he fights only Okarun and refrains from killing anyone. Turbo Granny explains to Momo that Okarun has chosen to become Evil Eye’s &quot;playmate.&quot; From Okarun’s perspective, Evil Eye treats violence like a form of play, and since Turbo Granny described him as a newborn yokai, Okarun believes he simply wants fun and attention.By focusing Evil Eye’s destructive energy onto himself, Okarun hopes to keep others safe, and perhaps, in time, even form a genuine friendship with him. Though the curses powering Evil Eye initially resist this deal, the yokai accepts the arrangement, promising to postpone any killings until he eliminates Okarun.As a token of their pact, he entrusts Okarun with his &quot;cursed item&quot; (in typical Dandadan style, it turns out to be his underwear). With that, Jiji regains control of his body, and Okarun assures him that he can finally return to a normal life.Evil Eye takes over Jiji at school (Image via Science SARU)In the aftermath, Manjiro takes the cursed item for safekeeping. Jiji reunites with his parents and leaves with them. Okarun and Aira also head home. However, Momo, Seiko, Turbo Granny, and Hana are left without a house after the fight. After a relaxing day at the bathhouse, the group returns to find an alien in their yard.Okarun and Aira explain that it’s Ludris, a friend of Peeney Weeney, brought in to help rebuild their home. Using nanoskin technology, which allows structures to be reshaped through imagination, the house is completely restored overnight. The next day, Jiji admits to Momo that Evil Eye still occasionally takes control but hasn’t hurt anyone, and he feels oddly connected to it even more now.Their conversation takes a turn when Jiji suddenly asks if Momo likes someone, leading to playful bickering. At school, girls swarm Jiji, and one offers him a drink that triggers Evil Eye’s possession again. Momo tries to contain the situation, but chaos ensues as the yokai’s antics run wild.Meanwhile, rumors spread about a mysterious golden orb, which classmates show Momo a photo of, dubbing it the &quot;ghost in the housing complex.&quot;What to expect in Dandadan season 2 episode 10? (speculative)Dandadan season 2 episode 10 is expected to provide leads on Okarun's lost &quot;kintama&quot; (Image via Science SARU)With the Evil Eye matter now resolved (temporarily) and a potential clue about Okarun’s &quot;kintama&quot; emerging, Dandadan season 2 episode 10 is set to focus on Momo and Okarun as they begin digging into the golden orb mystery. Their investigation may provide some leads that may point toward a way for Okarun to finally recover his missing family jewels.At the same time, the next episode is also anticipated to introduce new characters and delve into newer fights, pushing the bizarre story into even stranger and more chaotic directions.