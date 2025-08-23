Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 6: No. 10 reveals intel on No. 9 as Reno is chosen to wield No. 6

Premiered on Saturday, August 23, 2025, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 6 sees Vice-Captain Hoshina uncover crucial details about Kaiju No. 9. It’s revealed that No. 9 created No. 10 as a prototype. In exchange for more information, No. 10 proposes being turned into a Kaiju Weapon for Hoshina to wield. Despite the risks, Hoshina accepts.At a Defense Force conference, all division captains gather and discuss plans to confront No. 9. It’s revealed that No. 9 can produce extremely powerful Kaiju, too many for a single division to handle, making inter-division cooperation essential. On top of that, No. 9 can access absorbed humans’ memories, so the threat only increases, considering it holds Isao’s memories.So, Hoshika proposes that the rookies with talent be used as wild cards. Reno is chosen to wield the most dangerous Numbers Weapon, No. 6, and his trail to become capable of using it begins.Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 6: No. 10 shares vital info on No. 9 as Hoshina agrees to wear 10 as a weaponHoshina and No. 10 (Image via Production I.G)Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 6, titled Compatible User, opens with Vice-Captain Hoshina visiting Kaiju No. 10 after it regained consciousness. Despite most of its body being destroyed during the Tachikawa Base battle, No. 10 still shows an aptitude of 5.7. It roars to intimidate Hoshina, but he remains unfazed and inquires about Kaiju No. 9.No. 10 reveals that No. 9 is its creator, but further details come with a condition. Hoshina must set it free and fight alongside it. When Hoshina points out that its core is too damaged for that, No. 10 proposes an unprecedented solution. It asks to be turned into a Kaiju Weapon for Hoshina to wield.Okinogi warns of the risks, considering No. 10 is an intelligent Kaiju, and they’ve never made weapons from such monsters. But after careful consideration, Hoshina accepts the gamble, thinking this’d bring some lead of No. 9.Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 6 gives a glimpse into Kaiju No. 9 (Image via Production I.G)Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 6 shifts to the First Division, where Kikoru and Kafka learn of Hoshina’s visit to discuss No. 9. Tensions flare when Narumi encounters Hoshina, unaware of his official purpose. Thankfully, Vice-Captain Hasegawa steps in to mediate. At the conference, all division captains, including new faces, Second Division Captain Jura Igarashi and Fourth Division Captain Juugo Ogata, gather with HQ members like the new Chief, Keiji Itami.Hoshina shares what he learned from No. 10. The looming threat of No. 9 is too massive for a single division to handle. No. 9 can produce Kaiju with high fortitude, and the prototype No. 10 was only the beginning. Facing the finished Kaiju would be far more dangerous, as the Defense Force can only handle five at a time, fewer if their fortitude exceeds 9.The only viable strategy is for all divisions to unite. Meanwhile, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 6 gives a glimpse of No. 9 creating numerous Kaiju, confirming Hoshina’s fears.Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 6: Reno’s trial to wield No. 6’s Numbers Weapon beginsKaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 6 delves into discussions about whether No. 10 has been truthful, but given the recent spike in Kaiju aptitude and the appearance of new Kaiju species, Hoshina believes it’s likely accurate. Much about Kaiju origins remains unknown. There are speculations that tectonic energy and geological distortions could contribute to their creation.Hoshina theorizes that No. 9 is manipulating this process to produce its own Kaiju. No. 9’s ability to shift forms and relocate makes pinpointing its base nearly impossible. Because it requires high energy to create Kaiju, Hoshina concludes its lair is likely deep within the ocean, where the Philippine and Eurasian plates contact.Reno as he tries on No. 6's suit (Image via Production I.G)Adding to the threat, Mina reveals that No. 9 can access the memories of absorbed humans, so by consuming Isao, it now possesses comprehensive knowledge of the entire Defense Force. To counter this, Hoshina proposes creating surprise factors by leveraging new recruits with potential. One such recruit, Reno Ichikawa, shows signs of syncing with the most powerful and dangerous Numbers weapon, No. 6.Juugo initially worries about training Reno, as No. 6, the King of Kaiju, had a fortitude of 9.6 and requires immense strength to wield. Hikari Shinomiya and previous sacrifices had only managed to neutralize it with great effort. Juugo explains the risks of Numbers Weapons to Reno. While they grant humans enough power to combat Daikaiju, they exert extreme strain on the user’s body.Most wielders die before even leaving the force, and No. 6 is the deadliest of all. Though Juugo advises Reno to decline, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 6 sees the young recruit draw inspiration from Kafka’s determination and resolve to give his all.Reno as he feels the pressure of Kaiju No. 6's suit (Image via Production I.G)Reno begins testing his compatibility with No. 6, but even using only the arm’s gear proves overwhelming. It puts insurmountable strain on Reno, and he ends up passing out. After regaining consciousness, Juura warns that the full suit will push him even further and asks him to reconsider his decision. Despite the dangers, Reno remains determined to master No. 6’s weapon.His resolve reminds Juura of Hikari. He realizes he cannot sway Reno, so Juura sets a one-month trial period for him. Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 6 ends with Juura telling Reno that he has to prove if he's truly worthy of wielding No. 6 in a real fight after a month.Final thoughtsKaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 6 intensifies the escalating danger Kaiju No. 9 poses and centers on the Defense Force's preparations to counter it. Hoshina's decision to wear No. 10 as his suit raises the hype.At the same time, Reno steps into a critical role, being selected to wield the most powerful and dangerous Numbers Weapon, setting the stage for his trial and development.