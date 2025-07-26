Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 2: Kaiju No. 9 returns as Kafka Hibino struggles to transform

Premiered on Saturday, July 26, 2025, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 2 picks up after Kafka Hibino joins the First Division. Chaos erupts as a massive Kaiju attack begins. The First Division jumps into action. Kafka struggles to transform into Kaiju No. 8. The situation intensifies as Kaiju No. 9 re-emerges with its sights set on No. 8.With No. 9 entering the fray, the situation escalates for the defense force. Just as Kafka faces certain defeat, Kikoru arrives in time to save him. Meanwhile, Captain Narumi engages a second No. 9, and the episode sets the stage for an escalating battle.Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 2: A large-scale Kaiju attack unfolds as Kafka struggles to transformKafka and Kikoru in this episode (Image via Production I.G)Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 2, titled Kaiju Weapon, adapts manga chapters 41 to 43. The narrative opens with the earthquake teased in the premiere’s post-credit scene. The tremors intensify, and a huge section of the city collapses into a crater. Soon, swarms of ant-like Kaiju emerge, and chaos spreads fast.The story shifts to Kafka and Kikoru right after their morning training with the First Division. Kafka is motivated to prove himself, taking Chief Shinomiya’s advice to heart. Kikoru, equally driven, seeks to grow stronger.Just as she talks with Captain Narumi about her personal training under him, the Kaiju attack emergency alert rings out. The First Division mobilizes, with both Kikoru and Kafka joining the fight.Kafka uses partial transformation (Image via Production I.G)The narrative moves to a Kaiju about to attack two injured children. Narumi arrives just in time to save them. The rest of the squad also begins engaging the monsters. Meanwhile, Chief Isao Shinomiya monitors the mission closely at the Defense Force command center.Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 2 turns to Kikoru as she jumps into the fight. Narumi orders Shinonome’s unit to support her, but they end up watching in awe as she takes down a Kaiju on her own. Despite her strength, Kikoru feels she’s not even close to the level of fighters like Hoshina or Ashiro. Still, her solo efforts leave the team stunned, proving that despite being just a rookie, she’s clearly special.Meanwhile, Narumi begins to question the nature of the attack. The Kaiju's behavior feels off, as this type of Kaiju doesn’t usually appear in these numbers or on the surface. It reminds him of what happened at the Tachikawa base. He suspects this attack isn’t random, but someone might be directing the monsters.Kaiju No. 9 returns in Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 2 (Image via Production I.G)Kafka, too, enters the battlefield with his group. The higher-ups are keeping a close eye on him, curious to see how Kaiju No. 8 performs. Kafka uses a partial transformation, but quickly realizes it’s not enough against these monsters.He remembers his fight with Chief Shinomiya and hesitates to go all out. But he knows that to stand beside Mina Ashiro as an equal, he has to fight seriously. He attempts a full transformation, but it fails. Kafka is confused, uncertain about what’s holding him back.Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 2: Kaiju No. 9 reappears and targets KafkaWhile Kafka’s transformation fails, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 2 sees a powerful Kaiju, a suspected Honju, appear directly beneath Kafka. One of the ant-like Kaiju appears before him. From a lump of flesh on its head, Kaiju No. 9 emerges. Narumi immediately realizes that the true target of this attack is Kafka, or rather, Kaiju No. 8.No. 9 reveals that it sensed the presence of No. 8 and followed it. But only seeing Kafka there, it quickly deduces that he may be the Kaiju it’s looking for. Kafka also figures out that, like him, No. 9 can detect other Kaiju. Before he can come up with a plan, No. 9 attacks, trying to confirm its suspicion.Kikoru saves Kafka (Image via Production I.G)Kafka attempts another transformation but fails again. Sensing the urgency, Narumi decides to head straight to Kafka’s location. However, another ant Kaiju appears in front of him; this one also bearing No. 9 on its head. Narumi wonders if No. 9 has split itself, multiplied, or if there have always been two.Things only get worse from there. Across the battlefield, Kaijus that had already been taken down begin regenerating. Reports come in from all locations that the defeated Kaiju are reviving. As soon as No. 9 enters the scene, the tide of battle turns against the Defense Force.Back near Kafka, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 2 sees No. 9 take down the backup troops and prepare to claim Kaiju No. 8’s powers. Kafka is no match for No. 9 and attempts another transformation, and fails for a third time.Gen Narumi in Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 2 (Image via Production I.G)At the command center, Keiji Itami notes that Chief Shinomiya may feel like taking matters into his own hands. But he reminds the chief that using the Numbered Weapons too frequently shortens the user’s lifespan. Regardless, Isao knows that the stakes are high.In the final moments of episode 2, No. 9 is about to land a fatal blow on Kafka. Kikoru arrives just in time and slices No. 9 in half. Though it’s not enough to finish the monster. It immediately begins regenerating. No. 9 wonders if it has encountered Kikoru before, but she simply tells it that it doesn’t matter, because she’s going to kill it soon.Meanwhile, the No. 9 facing Narumi wants to finish the fight quickly so it can assist in eliminating Kafka. As Narumi effortlessly dodges its attacks, it questions whether Narumi is stronger than No. 8. Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 2 ends with Narumi landing a direct hit on the Kaiju, and Chief Shinomiya notes that this battle is a trial the next generation must overcome on their own.Final thoughtsKaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 2 stays true to Naoya Matsumoto’s original manga. A second fight against No. 9 kicks off full-force. Its sudden return adds a surprising twist.Meanwhile, Kafka’s struggle to transform intensifies the tension. 