Dandadan season 2 episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the anime’s official sites, Dandadan season 2 episode 5 is set to be released on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 12:26 am JST. Dandadan season 2 episode 4, aired on Friday, July 25, 2025, follows the aftermath of the volcano eruption. Momo tries to stop the disaster by using the Great Serpent’s body, but the Kitos blame her for the eruption and confront her.She gets help from Manjiro, the Tsuchinoko shrine priest. Soon, the Evil Eye reappears. Momo, Manjiro, and the Kito matriarch join forces but struggle to take him down. Seiko arrives with Mantis Shrimp Alien and Taro as support and manages to capture the Evil Eye.Momo rushes to save Okarun. Although injured, they’re safely rescued. With the major threats now out of the way, episode 5 is expected to shift focus to the Kitos' response and what lies ahead for Jiji.Dandadan season 2 episode 5 release date, time, and countdownDandadan season 2 episode 5 may reveal Jiji's fate (Image via Science SARU)As previously stated, Dandadan season 2 episode 5, titled We Can All Stay There Together!, is scheduled to be released on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 12:26 am JST in Japan. Due to time zone differences, the English-subtitled version of the episode will be accessible to most international viewers earlier, on Thursday, July 31, at varying times.The release timings for Dandadan season 2 episode 5 in different parts of the world are as follows:Time ZonesDateTimePacific Daylight TimeThursday, July 318:26 AMCentral Daylight TimeThursday, July 3110:26 AMEastern Daylight TimeThursday, July 3111:26 AMGreenwich Mean TimeThursday, July 313:26 PMCentral European Summer TimeThursday, July 315:26 AMIndian Standard TimeThursday, July 318:56 PMPhilippines Standard TimeThursday, July 3111:26 PMAustralian Central Standard TimeFriday, August 112:56 AMWhere to watch Dandadan season 2 episode 5?Dandadan season 2 episode 5 will air on 28 MBS/TBS-affiliated stations across Japan, under their &quot;Super Anime-ism TURBO&quot; slot on Friday, July 24, 2025, at 12:26 am JST. Subsequent broadcasts will follow on later that day on AT-X at 10:30 pm JST, and on BS NTV on Wednesday, August 6, at 12:30 am JST.For viewers in Japan, the next episode of the sequel will also be available for streaming on various platforms, such as ABEMA, d Anime Store, Bandai Channel, Disney+, DMM TV, Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, and U-NEXT, among others.For international fans, this Summer 2025 anime is streaming on major global platforms like Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll, providing worldwide availability.A brief recap of Dandadan season 1 episode 4Momo, Manjiro, and Kito Matriarch team up (Image via Science SARU)Dandadan season 2 episode 4, titled That’s Like, Way Deadly, picks up with the volcanic eruption threatening the village. The Kito matriarch blames Momo for disrupting their sacrificial rituals, as they think her actions triggered the eruption. Momo questions the legend, recalling a fountain that appeared during her encounter with the Kito men at the hot spring.She suspects that was the true sign of the volcano’s activity, and it has no connection to the earthworm. Determined to stop the eruption and prove the myth wrong, Momo drags the Great Serpent’s corpse to the fountain and uses it like a hose to spray slime-infused water to cool the magma. But the lava-engulfed area is too big.She worries the wildfire would spread faster than she can put out. Meanwhile, the Kito matriarch attacks her. She still wants to use her as a sacrifice. But the Tsuchiniko shrine priest Manjiro, revealed to be Seiko’s disciple, intervenes and saves her.Momo uses the Tsuchinoko to put out the eruption (Image via Science SARU)The situation worsens when the Evil Eye suddenly appears and targets the matriarch. Momo saves her, as she doesn’t want Jiji to become a murderer. Alongside Manjiro and the matriarch, Momo fights the Evil Eye, but even their combined strength isn’t enough.Just as the Evil Eye is about to land a blow on Momo, her powers run out due to overuse. The Mantis Shrimp Alien appears at the last second and saves her. His spaceship arrives overhead, piloted by his son Chiquitita. Seiko and Taro arrive on it and join the fray.As they confront the Evil Eye, when the yokai shatters Taro, it’s revealed that Seiko had prepped him with talismans. Manjiro chants a spell, and Taro’s body parts begin encasing Jiji. With that, they successfully capture the Evil Eye. The group then uses the spaceship and Tsuchinoko remains to extinguish the wildfire.The story shifts to Momo and Mr. Mantis Shrimp, who are rushing to save Okarun. With her powers drained, Mantis Shrimp helps her access the underground space beneath Jiji’s house, but it's now filled with magma. She panics for Okarun’s safety and wants to rush inside.But Chiquitita lifts the magma using the spaceship and cools it with the Serpent’s slime. Momo digs through and finds Okarun and Turbo Granny injured but alive. Okarun explains that he survived because he went to save Turbo Granny, and they were covered in the Tsuchinoko’s slime.Momo tells him Jiji is also safe. He hugs her by accident, but she returns it sincerely. Momo apologizes for not saving him sooner, but she’s glad to see he’s safe, and the episode closes with a heartfelt moment between them.What to expect in Dandadan season 2 episode 5? (speculative)Okarun and Momo reunite (Image via Science SARU)With the Tsuchinoko, the Evil Eye, and the volcano eruption threats now averted, Dandadan season 2 episode 5 is expected to follow in the aftermath of these tense events. The next entry will likely focus on the Kito family's reaction, especially with their revered Great Serpent Lord’s death. It remains to be seen whether tensions with the Kitos will escalate or begin to settle.Viewers can also expect to see what fate awaits Jiji now that Seiko has successfully captured the Evil Eye. Dandadan season 2 episode 5 may reveal whether the yokai can be exorcised and they can set Jiji free, or if a different outcome awaits him.