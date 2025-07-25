  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Dandadan season 2 episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Dandadan season 2 episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Dishani Dutta
Modified Jul 25, 2025 01:22 GMT
Dandadan season 2 episode 5 release date, time, and more (Image via Science SARU)
Dandadan season 2 episode 5 release date, time, and more (Image via Science SARU)

According to the anime’s official sites, Dandadan season 2 episode 5 is set to be released on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 12:26 am JST. Dandadan season 2 episode 4, aired on Friday, July 25, 2025, follows the aftermath of the volcano eruption. Momo tries to stop the disaster by using the Great Serpent’s body, but the Kitos blame her for the eruption and confront her.

Ad

She gets help from Manjiro, the Tsuchinoko shrine priest. Soon, the Evil Eye reappears. Momo, Manjiro, and the Kito matriarch join forces but struggle to take him down. Seiko arrives with Mantis Shrimp Alien and Taro as support and manages to capture the Evil Eye.

Momo rushes to save Okarun. Although injured, they’re safely rescued. With the major threats now out of the way, episode 5 is expected to shift focus to the Kitos' response and what lies ahead for Jiji.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dandadan season 2 episode 5 release date, time, and countdown

Dandadan season 2 episode 5 may reveal Jiji&#039;s fate (Image via Science SARU)
Dandadan season 2 episode 5 may reveal Jiji's fate (Image via Science SARU)

As previously stated, Dandadan season 2 episode 5, titled We Can All Stay There Together!, is scheduled to be released on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 12:26 am JST in Japan. Due to time zone differences, the English-subtitled version of the episode will be accessible to most international viewers earlier, on Thursday, July 31, at varying times.

Ad

The release timings for Dandadan season 2 episode 5 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time ZonesDateTime
Pacific Daylight TimeThursday, July 318:26 AM
Central Daylight TimeThursday, July 3110:26 AM
Eastern Daylight TimeThursday, July 3111:26 AM
Greenwich Mean TimeThursday, July 313:26 PM
Central European Summer TimeThursday, July 315:26 AM
Indian Standard TimeThursday, July 318:56 PM
Philippines Standard TimeThursday, July 3111:26 PM
Australian Central Standard TimeFriday, August 112:56 AM
Ad
Ad

Where to watch Dandadan season 2 episode 5?

Ad

Dandadan season 2 episode 5 will air on 28 MBS/TBS-affiliated stations across Japan, under their "Super Anime-ism TURBO" slot on Friday, July 24, 2025, at 12:26 am JST. Subsequent broadcasts will follow on later that day on AT-X at 10:30 pm JST, and on BS NTV on Wednesday, August 6, at 12:30 am JST.

For viewers in Japan, the next episode of the sequel will also be available for streaming on various platforms, such as ABEMA, d Anime Store, Bandai Channel, Disney+, DMM TV, Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, and U-NEXT, among others.

Ad

For international fans, this Summer 2025 anime is streaming on major global platforms like Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll, providing worldwide availability.

A brief recap of Dandadan season 1 episode 4

Momo, Manjiro, and Kito Matriarch team up (Image via Science SARU)
Momo, Manjiro, and Kito Matriarch team up (Image via Science SARU)

Dandadan season 2 episode 4, titled That’s Like, Way Deadly, picks up with the volcanic eruption threatening the village. The Kito matriarch blames Momo for disrupting their sacrificial rituals, as they think her actions triggered the eruption. Momo questions the legend, recalling a fountain that appeared during her encounter with the Kito men at the hot spring.

Ad

She suspects that was the true sign of the volcano’s activity, and it has no connection to the earthworm. Determined to stop the eruption and prove the myth wrong, Momo drags the Great Serpent’s corpse to the fountain and uses it like a hose to spray slime-infused water to cool the magma. But the lava-engulfed area is too big.

She worries the wildfire would spread faster than she can put out. Meanwhile, the Kito matriarch attacks her. She still wants to use her as a sacrifice. But the Tsuchiniko shrine priest Manjiro, revealed to be Seiko’s disciple, intervenes and saves her.

Ad
Momo uses the Tsuchinoko to put out the eruption (Image via Science SARU)
Momo uses the Tsuchinoko to put out the eruption (Image via Science SARU)

The situation worsens when the Evil Eye suddenly appears and targets the matriarch. Momo saves her, as she doesn’t want Jiji to become a murderer. Alongside Manjiro and the matriarch, Momo fights the Evil Eye, but even their combined strength isn’t enough.

Ad

Just as the Evil Eye is about to land a blow on Momo, her powers run out due to overuse. The Mantis Shrimp Alien appears at the last second and saves her. His spaceship arrives overhead, piloted by his son Chiquitita. Seiko and Taro arrive on it and join the fray.

As they confront the Evil Eye, when the yokai shatters Taro, it’s revealed that Seiko had prepped him with talismans. Manjiro chants a spell, and Taro’s body parts begin encasing Jiji. With that, they successfully capture the Evil Eye. The group then uses the spaceship and Tsuchinoko remains to extinguish the wildfire.

Ad
Ad

The story shifts to Momo and Mr. Mantis Shrimp, who are rushing to save Okarun. With her powers drained, Mantis Shrimp helps her access the underground space beneath Jiji’s house, but it's now filled with magma. She panics for Okarun’s safety and wants to rush inside.

But Chiquitita lifts the magma using the spaceship and cools it with the Serpent’s slime. Momo digs through and finds Okarun and Turbo Granny injured but alive. Okarun explains that he survived because he went to save Turbo Granny, and they were covered in the Tsuchinoko’s slime.

Ad

Momo tells him Jiji is also safe. He hugs her by accident, but she returns it sincerely. Momo apologizes for not saving him sooner, but she’s glad to see he’s safe, and the episode closes with a heartfelt moment between them.

What to expect in Dandadan season 2 episode 5? (speculative)

Okarun and Momo reunite (Image via Science SARU)
Okarun and Momo reunite (Image via Science SARU)

With the Tsuchinoko, the Evil Eye, and the volcano eruption threats now averted, Dandadan season 2 episode 5 is expected to follow in the aftermath of these tense events. The next entry will likely focus on the Kito family's reaction, especially with their revered Great Serpent Lord’s death. It remains to be seen whether tensions with the Kitos will escalate or begin to settle.

Ad

Viewers can also expect to see what fate awaits Jiji now that Seiko has successfully captured the Evil Eye. Dandadan season 2 episode 5 may reveal whether the yokai can be exorcised and they can set Jiji free, or if a different outcome awaits him.

Also read:

About the author
Dishani Dutta

Dishani Dutta

Twitter icon

Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.

Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.

While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.

Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.

When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dishani Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications