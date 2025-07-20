Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the anime’s official sites, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 2 is set to be released on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at 11 PM JST. The season 2 premiere, which aired on Saturday, July 19, 2025, follows the aftermath of Kafka Hibino being spared from execution. With the Tachikawa Base under repairs, the Third Division rookies are reassigned to other units.Reno and Iharu join the Fourth Division, while Kikoru goes to the First, the strongest unit in the country. She meets First Division Captain Gen Narumi, presently considered the strongest anti-Kaiju trooper. Chief Shinomiya also places Kafka in the First Division, aiming to build the strongest anti-Kaiju unit. While Narumi is initially against it, he eventually agrees to take Kafka in.With these developments, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 2 will likely focus on Kafka and his team's training. The next episode may also expand on the potential new Kaiju threat teased in the post-credit scene.Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 2 release date, time, and countdownKaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 2 may tease new enemies (Image via Production I.G)As previously stated, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 2, titled &quot;The Next Generation’s Trial,&quot; is scheduled to be released in Japan on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Due to time zone differences, most international fans can access the English-subtitled version earlier on the same day at varying times.The release timings for Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 2 in different parts of the world are as follows:Time ZoneRelease DayRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeFridayJuly 26, 20257 amEastern TimeFridayJuly 26, 202510 pmGreenwich Mean TimeFridayJuly 26, 20252 pmCentral European TimeFridayJuly 26, 20254 pmIndian Standard TimeFridayJuly 26, 20257:30 pmPhilippine TimeFridayJuly 26, 202510 pmJapanese Standard TimeSaturdayJuly 26, 202511 pmAustralian Central TimeSaturdayJuly 27, 202512 amWhere to watch Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 4?Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 4 will air across several TV stations in Japan, including TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, AT-X, and many others. For Japanese viewers, this Summer 2025 anime will also be available on a variety of streaming platforms such as ABEMA, d Anime Store, Disney+, DMM TV, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and U-NEXT, among others.For international fans, this sequel will be available on Crunchyroll, offering worldwide access in multiple subbed and dubbed languages.A brief recap of Kaiju No. 8 season 1 episode 1Kikoru in episode 1 (Image via Production I.G)Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 1, titled Kaiju Weapon, picks up right after the events of season 1. The episode opens with Kafka experiencing a nightmare before he wakes up in confinement. Meanwhile, the Tachikawa Base is still under repair after Kaiju No. 10’s attack. It's been five days since Kafka’s identity was revealed, and the decision was made to spare his life.Vice Captain Hoshina informs Mina that although Kafka won’t be executed, his future is still unclear. Meanwhile, the Third Division rookies are temporarily reassigned to other units. Reno and Iharu are sent to travel to their new post, the Fourth Division at Matsumoto Base. Reno, though worried about Kafka, remains hopeful that he will return.Kikoru, on the other hand, is assigned to the First Division, the strongest base in the country. Vice Captain Hasegawa introduces her to Captain Gen Narumi, a laid-back yet the strongest anti-Kaiju. Before Narumi can explain what he expects from her, a kaiju alert sends them into action.Reno and Iharu (Image via Production I.G)The First Division handles the threat with impressive coordination. Kikoru is surprised by how smoothly their squad works together, with each member setting things up for Narumi to finish it off with one blow. He then tells Kikoru that all he expects from her is raw power, and she’s more than ready for that challenge.Later, Narumi, Haegawa, and Kikoru are summoned to the HQ, where Chief Shinomiya announces that Kafka will be joining the First Division. The goal is to combine Kafka’s strongest Kaiju power with the best anti-kaiju unit to strengthen Japan’s defense. Kafka isn’t thrilled about being treated like a weapon, but agrees, knowing it’s the only way forward.Narumi initially rejects the proposal, believing he alone is enough to maintain First Unit’s strongest status. However, Chief Shinomiya argues that with Kaiju evolving, the Defense Force must also adapt to safeguard humanity. Kafka is also set to prove his worth.Narumi warns him that if he ever loses control again, he won’t hesitate to kill him and turn him into a suit. Kafka accepts the terms, not just to survive, but because his friends believe in him.The season 2 premiere closes with a tense buildup. While everyone is preparing in their own way to get stronger, the Chief is summoned to a lab and shown something. Meanwhile, a powerful earthquake shakes the city, hinting at another Kaiju attack.What to expect in Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 2? Kafka joins the First Division (Image via Production I.G)With a training arc for Kafka and his team seemingly kicking off, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 2 is expected to shift focus toward how their training unfolds. The next episode will likely give viewers a better look at how Kafka plans to prove himself within the First Division. Fans may also learn more about what Chie Shinomiya discovered in the secure kaiju research lab.At the same time, the narrative will probably touch on the potential Kaiju attack shown in the post-credit scene. With that, new threats may surface in Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 2, heightening the intensity.