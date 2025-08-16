Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 5: A crucial development regarding Kafka’s fate is revealed as Kaiju No. 10 returns

Premiered on Saturday, August 16, 2025, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 5 sees Kafka and Narumi clash with No. 9, who struggles with post-fusion rejection after merging with Isao and Kaiju No. 3. Though weakened, No. 9 escapes by exploiting their need to protect others, taunting Kafka with Isao’s face before fleeing. In the aftermath, the nation mourns Isao’s death. Kikoru, overwhelmed with guilt, vows to grow stronger to honor her father. Narumi promises to push her beyond her limits, while Kafka, troubled by his lingering Kaiju form, silently swears to defeat No. 9 and protect humanity at all costs.Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 5: No. 9 escapes with the threat of overthrowing humanityKafka and Narumi face Kaiju No. 9 (Image via Production I.G)Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 5, titled I Want to Be Strong picks up with Kafka and Narumi facing Kaiju No. 9 as it struggles with post-fusion rejection. Though No. 9 initially overpowers both Kafka and Narumi after merging with Isao Shinomiya and Kaiju No. 3, it soon begins to falter. No. 9’s regeneration and hardening slow down significantly due to the rejection. Kafka’s punches finally start dealing serious damage. Realizing Kafka’s attacks are its biggest threat, No. 9 rushes to flee and counters with a desperate attack using No. 3’s blast, sacrificing its lower body in the process.Unfortunately for the Kaiju, Kafka and Narumi survive. Just as they’re about to strike back, No. 9 plays a dirty move. The Kaiju splits its face and targets Kikoru and the lab analyst. It knows full well that Defense Force members, or rather humans, will always prioritize saving lives. They’re forced to rush to save them. No. 9 slips away during this chance. Before running away, it taunts Kafka with Isao’s face that though this is goodbye for now, when it returns, the true Kaiju era will begin.In the aftermath, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 5 sees the nation mourn Isao’s death. Kikoru skips the funeral, instead sitting in his office, weighed down by guilt over not being strong enough to protect him or stop No. 9. She tells Narumi she’ll become stronger. Kikoru thinks that they can’t truly honor her father until they defeat his killer, No. 9. Narumi respects her resolve and promises to make her stronger than anyone else, minus himself, before the next battle. Outside, Kafka overhears their conversation. He looks at a part of his arm that’s still stuck in Kaiju form, and vows to take down No. 9.Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 5 reveals Kafka may turn into a Kaiju for good if he continues transformingKaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 5 shifts to a Defense Force lab. It’s revealed that Isao had secretly commissioned a particular research before his death. The narrative doesn’t yet reveal what it’s about, but he had instructed the researcher to show it to Itami if something happens to him, and left the decision about what to do with it in his hands. Itami orders the project to continue and have it ready for the Defense Force’s &quot;revenge match.&quot; Meanwhile, Narumi has started Kikoru’s training. She has her fight against Shinonome, considering that she’s not yet ready to face him. She has to surpass all First Division platoon leaders within a month before beginning her training under Narumi directly. If she can’t even surpass them in a month, Narumi says she doesn’t stand a chance in the coming battle. This fires up both Kikoru and Shinonome. Meanwhile, Hasegawa questions if Narumi has decided to accept Kaiju No. 8 into their division.Kikoru in Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 5 (Image via Production I.G) At the same time, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 5 reveals troubling reports about Kafka. His Kaiju transformations are becoming unstable, with parts of his body failing to return to human form after the last battle. The unsettling possibility arises that one day, he might not be able to change back at all. Despite this, Kafka is briefly allowed to leave the base and return home, though under heavy surveillance. He reunites with his old Kaiju cleanup crew, joking and reminiscing like old times. Still, the shadow of Isao’s death and escalating Kaiju threats weighs heavily on them. While some consider leaving town, Toku reminds them that someone has to stick around to clean up after No. 9 falls, a reminder that hope isn't gone yet.Toward the end, Kafka and Narumi have a serious talk. Narumi admits he can't keep Kafka in the Defense Force without risking his humanity, but he also needs his help to take down No. 9. He makes it clear: if Kafka ever loses control and fully becomes a Kaiju, Narumi will be the one to kill him. Until then, he's willing to gamble everything on their shared goal, eliminating No. 9 once and for all. Kafka, just as determined, agrees. The episode closes on a tense cliffhanger as Vice-Captain Hoshina comes face-to-face with Kaiju No. 10, who has finally regained consciousness after being captured alive.